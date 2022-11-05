Cline and Lewis disagree on Biden’s student debt relief plan

Something both 6th District candidates have in common is their passion for higher education.

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro, both want to reform higher education, according to their campaigns.

About two week's ago, Cline stopped at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyer's Cave to discuss college accessibility and affordability.

“There was a general concern that the federal government could do some more to remove some of the regulations that are on institutions when it comes to data collections, when it comes to accreditation and consolidating that into a singular touch,” Cline said of the discussion.

Lewis said higher education should be affordable and more accessible to everyone.

“I think free community colleges is definitely something we should be exploring,” she said. “We should also be addressing the fact that, not everybody needs to go to college. We need to focusing on trade schools and vocational schools and other opportunities as well.”

Lewis said she supports President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. Cline, on the other hand, is critical of it.

“Without any kinds of reforms to the way that these institutions operate, they're going to continue to charge higher and higher tuition rates and students are going to be required to take out bigger and bigger loans,” he said. “Students are already facing costs that are too high.”

Cline has co-sponsored several education reforms such as the REAL Reforms Act, Federal Work Study Improvement Act and Higher Education Reform and Opportunity Act, which revises requirements governing the financing and accreditation of post-secondary education, which he said will help lower the cost for students.

“I think that after the election, especially in January, if Republicans take the majority of the House, then there will be a number of policy initiatives put forth on day one,” said Charlotte Law, communications director for Cline. "Especially cutting back on a lot of the reckless spending we see in Washington that fueled this inflation."

Lewis disagreed and said Cline is not “in-touch” with his constituents by not supporting the loan forgiveness program.

“This is an issue that impacts a lot of people in the 6th District,” she said. “My husband and I pay about $600 a month in our student loan payments and so, think of what we can do if those loans are forgiven completely or just decreased a little bit.”