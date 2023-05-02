STAUNTON — Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline said Tuesday that the ball is in the court of President Biden and the U.S. Senate regarding raising the country’s debt ceiling.

During a 90-minute meeting with constituents at Mrs. Rowe’s Restaurant, Cline said the U.S. House has already passed legislation raising the federal debt ceiling by $1.4 trillion. But that bill also carries other conditions, such as restoring the country’s energy independence and returning unspent COVID relief funds to the government.

Although Cline, R-Botetourt, says there are members of the Senate who are eager to come to the negotiating table on the House Bill, he does not see such sentiment from Biden.

“The president is refusing to negotiate,” Cline said. “It is in his best interests to negotiate and come to the table.”

The deadline for raising the federal debt ceiling is June 1.

Cline told the audience Congress is also working towards reforming asylum laws but said the flood of immigrants at the United States’ southern border continues. He said House legislation reforms asylum laws and provides added security for the border, including finishing the border wall and other technology.

Questions from the audience included one from Cline’s two-time Democratic opponent, Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro. Lewis spoke of the recent gun violence in the United States and the alarming trend regarding child suicide in a recent study. She said while Cline says he is pro-life, he also takes funds from the NRA. She wanted to know what he could do to help stem the violence and help children “who are terrified” to go to school.

Cline said parents are responsible for educating their children, and the violence was not limited to guns. The congressman said stricter laws are needed for the offenders, and mental health resources must be provided.

And while the 2nd Amendment provides for the right to bear arms, Clines said the amendment does not say which weapons are not allowed. “It is not the place of government to choose which weapons people use,” he said.

Cline is serving his third term in the 6th District, which includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The congressman has critical committee assignments that include House Appropriations, House Budget and House Judiciary.

In January, Cline was selected as the chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight. The subcommittee oversees the responses of departments and agencies to committee requests.