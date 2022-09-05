Cline, Lewis have bruising campaign kick-off at Labor Day Festival

BUENA VISTA — The usually upbeat nature of the Buena Vista’s annual Labor Day Festival was anything but on Monday.

Taking center stage was the 6th District congressional race between two-term incumbent Republican Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro. The rematch in November pits Cline against Lewis for the second time. He captured just under 60 percent of the vote in first winning the seat in 2018.

While both candidates participated in the parade through Buena Vista to Glen Maury Park, their speeches at the park were fiery, with Lewis taking aim at Cline’s record on labor and labor unions.

Cline never mentioned Lewis by name. He stuck to the Republican playbook that is being used around the country to help Republicans in their effort to regain control of Congress in November. That playbook focuses on the economic woes during the administration of President Biden, and the country pivoting away from energy independence.

“It’s all about working families and working families are getting a wrong deal from Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” Cline told the crowd. “Right now, working families are watching their paychecks go down because inflation is at a 40-year high.”

He said working families are going to the grocery store and struggling to purchase groceries while “they see someone buying steak and champagne getting their student loans paid off.” Prior to his speech, Cline said he still has debts from his years as a law student at the University of Richmond’s T.C. Williams School of Law.

He said America’s men and women struggle to pay energy costs and put gas in their cars. He said Republicans would give the United States “energy independence that would allow working men and women” more economic mobility.

And Cline took another swipe at the Biden administration, saying “thanks to the Biden Administration we have rising crime across America.” Cline said he remains a staunch defender of the Constitution and the Second Amendment rights of all citizens.

Lewis was much more pointed in her speech, saying Cline’s opposition to labor unions includes continued defense of right-to-work laws.

She pointed to the many accomplishments of labor unions. “Labor union helped create the American middle class,” Lewis said. “Unions are the reason we have today off. There’s a reason we have an 8-hour workday, have weekends off, heave medical and retirement benefits and laws protecting our health and and safety on the job.”

Lewis said the incumbent congressman voted no on legislations such as protecting older workers from discrimination and also against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2021.

“He supports employer over employee,” Lewis said. She said Cline had “joined almost every other Republican” in voting against raising the federal minimum wage in 2019.

And Lewis hit closer to home with her remarks. She said while Buena Vista has a low unemployment rate of 3 percent, more than half of the city’s families meet federal poverty guidelines.

“Workers here in Buena Vista are not lazy congressman. They are working hard but not making enough money,” she said. Lewis said if elected “I will work for every family.”

Prior to the speech, Lewis said the solutions to problems in the 6th District and elsewhere are not partisan.

“It (solutions) is all of us coming together,” she said.

A Cline supporter at Monday’s event, Bobby R. Thompson, Sr., is a member of the Monacan indigenous tribe in Buena Vista. Thompson said he knows little about Lewis, but is willing to listen to what she has to say about the opposing side and what she can offer as a politician.

“I’d say from what I’ve heard about what people speak of her that she is a pretty good and honest woman,” he said. Thompson said he would consider voting for Lewis.

Thompson said it is time for things to change in Washington.