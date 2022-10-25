Cline, Lewis make final joint appearance in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis made their second and last joint public appearance before the Nov. 8 election at a Lexington forum Tuesday night, but had to share the stage with local city council candidates.

And the forum nature of the event did not allow for any consistent sparring between Cline, R-Botetout, seeking his third term in Congress, and Lewis, a Waynesboro resident who lost to Cline in 2018.

The issue of how Congress can improve mental health services drew the most spirited of responses from Lewis, a mental health worker. She supports mental health and addiction services for all, and wants to see expanded Telehealth services.

“We need more funding so we can have more mental health professionals,” said Lewis, who also said greater access to preventive care is needed.

She said Cline had opposed mental health legislation, including the Mental Health Matters Act. The legislation, passed by the House earlier this month, expands mental health and substance abuse services for children and young adults through grant programs.

But Cline spoke of a long record of support for mental health dating back to his Virginia General Assembly days, when he chaired a mental health subcommittee on the House of Courts of Justice Committee. He offered a long list of federal funding he has voted for for mental health, including a $3.8 billion appropriation for substance abuse.

He then said he would not vote federally to defund the police, which he said Lewis has repeatedly promised to do.

The two candidates were asked about what could be done to improve Virginia’s standing as one of the best states in America to do business.

Cline said Virginia had previously done what was needed to maintain a high ranking as a place to do business, including continued support of the state’s right-to-work law. But he said the administration of former Gov. Ralph Northam had increased taxes and regulations. Cline said another factor is the record inflation and spending of the Biden administration.

“My opponent has no solutions,” said Cline, who said one of the keys to returning Virginia to the top as a business state is energy independence.

Lewis said it is important to continue offering technical training to young workers from apprenticeships to trade training, and spoke of the local investment. She mentioned a new wine production business just announced in Waynesboro and said support is needed for hemp farmers.

Where is Congress failing? “We need Congress to regulate large corporations,” Lewis said. “They (large corporations) crush small business and CEOs are making record profits while underpaying their employees and overcharging customers.”

The two candidates didn’t agree on much, but both did agree the Medicare entitlement program for seniors must be saved. Cline said the spending of the Biden administration the past two years had added debt, and said the interest on the debt had hurt such entitlement programs as Medicare.

If the Republican Party gains control of the House in next month’s elections, Cline said the new leadership would have to solve the problem of sustaining Medicare.

“It’s incumbent on the new majority,” Cline said of salvaging Medicare.

Lewis said she supports Medicare for all. She spoke of the wealth of the United States, and said everyone should access to health care.

“For anybody not to have access is unacceptable,” she said.

Tuesday’s forum was sponsored by the Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce and was held at the local Hampton Inn.