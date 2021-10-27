Commissioner of the revenue challenger Terry Kent emphasizes customer service

Terry Kent never ran for public office before campaigning to be become Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue. The practically lifelong resident of Waynesboro said he officially declared to run for the position in June.
The role is something the 66-year-old sees as learning on the go.
Kent said he decided to run for the position after seeking out the advice of two people with experience as a commissioner and assistant town manager.
“Once I got both of their approvals, I said, ‘Let’s go with it’,” Kent said.
Kent is a full time associate pastor at the Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton, a position he has held for the past 12 years.
“I’ve been in management pretty much my entire life,” he said. “One of my four points on running is I’ve been a local business owner. I’ve either partnered or have my own business or had my own business here in Waynesboro five different times.”
Kent owned a tax company, Kent and Kent Tax Service, for 16 years from January 1981 to October 1997.
When asked what motivations he had as to why he wanted to run for the commissioner of the revenue, Kent said two words: customer service.
“I was approached [to run] because people thought that I could represent Waynesboro and as a constitutional officer, they only answer to the voters of Waynesboro,” Kent said. “The person who is commissioner of revenue represents Waynesboro, and I guess the state of Virginia, and I believe that should lead people with a positive experience in their gut when they leave. Not a negative response.”
Kent said he thinks there’s a difference between a lifelong citizen and someone coming from the outside, even if it is just Augusta County.
In terms of legislation, Kent said a lot of the current policies in Sabrina von Schilling’s office he wouldn’t change.
One policy example of this is the real estate tax relief for the disabled and elderly, which Kent said he supports.
“I want business owners and every single person who walks through to have a fine customer service meeting,” Kent said. “Tax business for instance could be very scary for a lot of people. But it never was in my office. We always kept things light, friendly; southern hospitality. That kind of style.”
Kent also said he wants run an office that looks towards the future.
“I think there’s other programs out there such as VITA, which is a federal program that can also help our senior citizens prepare their federal taxes,” Kent said. “We help people with their state taxes. There programs out there such as VITA that many commissioners of revenue in the state of Virginia use.”
Alan and Pam Foster, who have known Kent since 2012 and met him through church, described Kent’s personality as friendly and bubbly.
Pam Foster said running for office had always been a passion of Kent’s.
“His primary role, from my understanding, in our church was the financial piece of it, and he did a really good job with that. And he just loves Waynesboro,” Foster said. “Terry is a very humble person, but he is also very confident.”
Alan Foster said from all the years he’s known Kent, he has always talked well about Waynesboro.
“Most people don’t talk about their city or whatever,” Alan Foster said. “But Terry would always bring up the good people of Waynesboro or something like that. So I just felt that he does have a love [for Waynesboro] more than probably most.”
Perhaps the biggest criticism Kent had for how the commissioner of the revenue’s office is running was from the customer service standpoint.
Kent said he would treat people as a human beings. Not as an object.
“I can go by the letter of the law, or I can go by the letter of the law and treat you as a person,” Kent said as he provided criticism of what he thought von Schilling’s office lacked in customer service. “I could follow the rules with southern hospitality, treating you with courtesy and respect, or I can follow the law and treat you like an object, that you don’t matter.”
But perhaps it’s the following quote might give the best insight into how Kent would imagine his role as commissioner of the revenue.
“I have been told through the commissioner of revenue association that I would have a mentor to walk me through any and all questions that I have,” Kent said. “Also, I have at least two other contacts in the state that are there and at least one of them has been there for well over 20 years and I would be there with their advice. So I’m learning as we go. Until you actually go in there and get your feet wet, you don’t really know what’s happening.”