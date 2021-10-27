Commissioner of the revenue challenger Terry Kent emphasizes customer service

“His primary role, from my understanding, in our church was the financial piece of it, and he did a really good job with that. And he just loves Waynesboro,” Foster said. “Terry is a very humble person, but he is also very confident.”

Alan Foster said from all the years he’s known Kent, he has always talked well about Waynesboro.

“Most people don’t talk about their city or whatever,” Alan Foster said. “But Terry would always bring up the good people of Waynesboro or something like that. So I just felt that he does have a love [for Waynesboro] more than probably most.”

Perhaps the biggest criticism Kent had for how the commissioner of the revenue’s office is running was from the customer service standpoint.

Kent said he would treat people as a human beings. Not as an object.

“I can go by the letter of the law, or I can go by the letter of the law and treat you as a person,” Kent said as he provided criticism of what he thought von Schilling’s office lacked in customer service. “I could follow the rules with southern hospitality, treating you with courtesy and respect, or I can follow the law and treat you like an object, that you don’t matter.”