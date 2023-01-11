Contract approved for upgrade to Augusta County Government Center

VERONA — The Augusta County Government Center will receive an upgrade over the next year courtesy of American Rescue Plan dollars.

More than $3 million in federal rescue plan dollars will be used to convert a dock area at the government center into new offices for the county’s parks and recreation department and for community rooms for the public to meet.

“The entire dock area will be closed in for parks and recreation,” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the upgrade will also include renovation of the county’s emergency communications center and a move of the county attorney and human resources department to the current parks and recreation location.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the awarding of the $3.125 million renovation contract Wednesday night to Lantz Construction. Assistant County Administrator Candy Hensley told board members the government center work should be finished by January next year.

Also, Wednesday night, supervisors approved an architectural design contract to convert the old Verona Elementary School to the new regional animal services center.

While the contract with a contingency provision with Lineage Architects is for $132,000, Fitzgerald said the cost will be paid by all three localities served by the animal shelter, Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton,

Fitzgerald has previously said the work on the new animal shelter is not expected to be finished until sometime in 2024. The current Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is located in Lyndhurst and has inadequate space to house dogs and cats.