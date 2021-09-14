Controversial animal ordinance proposal in Waynesboro being re-evaluated

Henderson continued, saying limits on family pets was never the purpose of the ordinance and that such an action was not something the council supported and will “not be pushing forward” moving ahead.

However, there were some parts of the new ordinance that Henderson and the council still support, such as the health and well-being of Waynesboro’s animals.

“The city council supports general revisions to promote animal welfare and responsible care in understanding that there is [an] established law provided by the Code of Virginia in that area,” Henderson said. “We’ve directed staff to review those provisions and incorporate the appropriate references to the specific adoption of those relevant and necessary provisions to our city code.”

Councilman Bruce Allen of Ward B whole-heartedly agreed with Henderson.

Allen said the city has laws on the books that, if approached the right way, can address various problems, such as the number of one’s animals, health and welfare of the animals, the conditions of the animals, and so on.

However, getting it right and taking the time to make sure it is takes first priority.

