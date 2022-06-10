Council member Sam Hostetter to run for new term in Ward D

Ward D Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter will run for re-election in November.

Hostetter, a family practice physician who works in Stuarts Draft, announced his intentions this week. He will be opposed by Jim Wood, a 2020 candidate for city council who works as the manager of Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton. Wood has received the nomination of the Waynesboro Republican Committee.

Hostetter sees some positive steps during his first term on Waynesboro City Council.

“We have made some headway,” said Hostetter, who is pleased with the added compensation for city employees, the planned development of Sunset Park and the construction of the next phase of the South River Greenway. He is also excited about the South River Preserve, a 26-acre park planned along the banks of the South River.

Hostetter also appreciates “our cooperation with the schools and our fully funding of them so they can accomplish what they are doing. We have a good relationship going forward.”

As a physician who offers regular updates on the pandemic at council meetings, Hostetter said he also “is pleased with how we have managed the Covid situation.”

Cognizant that Waynesboro has lost 68 residents to Covid, Hostetter said “we have moved forward and reacted to what has occurred and been able to get through what are very bad periods.” Despite a nearly two and half year struggle, Hostetter said “we are not done with the pandemic.”

Moving forward, Hostetter said he hopes the city can fill some of the 14 police department vacancies. Starting officer pay has been increased, and Hostetter is optimistic about recruitment.

“We have a lot to offer. We have a small enough department that people will feel connected,” said Hostetter, who said he would defer officer recruitment to the police department.

Hostetter is a Pennsylvania native who has worked in the area as a family practice physician for 22 years. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Brown University Medical School. His wife is a local pediatrician, and the Hostetters are the parents of three children, including two who are Waynesboro High School graduates and one who is enrolled at the high school.

Despite a busy schedule as a councilman and physician, Hostetter continues to serve as the team physician for Waynesboro High football and will also assist with Stuarts Draft High.

The new election ward election method for Virginia municipalities means that Hostetter will focus on campaigning in Ward D, in the city’s western area.

But Hostetter said “I intend to serve the entire community. But in terms of campaigning and meeting folks Ward D will be the focus.”

