Councilman Sam Hostetter mulls recount of Ward D race

Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is considering a Circuit Court petition for a recount of last week’s election, and said he would make a decision by later this week.

After Monday’s canvass of the Waynesboro election results by the local electoral board, Ward D challenger Jim Wood defeated Hostetter by 17 votes – 1,128 to 1,111.

Hostetter said he saw no evidence of “any systematic problem” with the Ward D results, but is thinking of the almost 50 percent of the voters casting ballots in Ward D who supported him.

“It (the decision) could be a few days, but hopefully by Thursday morning,” Hostetter said of a decision to ask for a recount.

Hostetter spent much of last week’s election at the Ward D polling place, Westminster Presbyterian Church. He encountered a number of voters who didn’t know about the Waynesboro City Council elections.

“People were turning out in November for the national election,” he said of the 6th District congressional race between incumbent Rep. Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis. Cline took 65 percent of the vote to earn a third term.

While the Ward D voter turnout was more potent than the one for the Ward C race, Hostetter believes community forums on the council races could have raised the profile and possibly drawn more voters. During his door knocking and interactions, Hostetter said he did not hear of any one pressing issue from voters.

Hostetter has worked during his term on Waynesboro City Council with other members to improve compensation for city employees and add to the city parks system. Among his greatest strengths he thinks, has been the ability to build consensus among the council.

“It’s been a privilege to serve,” said Hostetter, who serves as physician in Stuarts Draft. Regardless of the final outcome, he said he would continue to remain active in the community. Hostetter works with the local Boy Scouts and serves as a team physician for Waynesboro High School football team.

Wood who attended Monday’s canvass at the Waynesboro Registrar’s Office, said he was aware of a possible recount. Wood said he was eager to get to work as a member of Waynesboro City Council.

Kenneth Lee, the winner of the Ward C Waynesboro City Council race, attended Monday night’s council meeting.

“I’m extremely grateful to the citizens of Ward C,” said Lee, who defeated Jeremy Sloat by 53 votes. Lee, an Air Force veteran who attended the Waynesboro Schools, said “I will do my best.”