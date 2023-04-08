Del. Chris Head became the Republican nominee for the Senate District Three seat on Thursday as no other Republican candidates offered.

Head, R-Botetourt, had announced his candidacy a year ago. But with Thursday’s news that longtime Shenandoah Valley Sen. Emmett Hanger would not move and run in the district, the GOP path was cleared for Head. Senate District Three includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

“Today is a great day for our campaign and our Commonwealth,” Head said in a press release. “I decided to run for Senate because conservatives in the Valley need a champion in Richmond who will stand up for traditional values. The voters of the 3rd Senate District agree and that is why our campaign has continued to build momentum. The Senate needs a fighter who will defend the sanctity of life, protect our constitutional right to bear arms, and fight to cut taxes that are crippling Virginians already struggling to make ends meet.”

Head was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2011 from Botetourt County. He and his wife own two franchises in Roanoke and Lynchburg of Home Instead, an in-home care program for seniors. Head is 60 and a University of Georgia graduate.

Democrat Jade Harris of Glasgow will oppose Head in the November election for the seat.