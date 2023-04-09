House District 25 Del. Chris Runion finished the 2023 General Assembly session with some notable legislative achievements and some bills he introduced that stalled he wished had passed.

But as he winds up a second term in the Virginia House, Runion said it is not about legislative quantity or glory. Instead, he believes Virginia already has too many laws.

“My question is, will it (bill) improve the lives of the citizens of Virginia?” he said. “We need to step back and ask will it (legislation) accomplish something positive. I have no problem with not having a full bucket of bills.”

One Runion bill that passed calls for Virginia to make the delivery of funds more available to citizens with developmental disabilities. Runion said the legislation took multiple years to accomplish and required a partnership with the ARC of Virginia.

And another successful bill pertained to the delegate’s Old Order Mennonite constituents in both Rockingham and Augusta counties. The Runion bill allows the religious group to purchase firearms with a special identification card provided by DMV. They also must submit to state police background checks at gun shows.

But under previous legislation, firearm purchase was limited to persons providing photo identification. Old Order Mennonites have a Biblical prohibition to images and typically don’t have driver’s licenses. While the legislation only impacts a small group of people, Runion said it should never be a question of “which rights cannot be exercised.”

Disappointment is expected in the General Assembly and comes with the territory.

Runion proposed legislation requiring drug dealers trafficking in the opioid fentanyl to be charged with first-degree murder. The bill passed the House but died in the Virginia Senate.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the Senate killed that legislation,” Runion said. “I don’t understand why we are not holding people accountable. This is a crisis that is killing kids and adults. It is devastating to the community.”

Police civilian oversight boards are becoming more commonplace in Virginia and nationwide, particularly after the George Floyd homicide case in Minnesota three years ago. Runion proposed legislation that would have required members of those boards to receive hands-on training from law enforcement to serve.

Runion said Virginia law enforcement told him that the oversight board members lacked the requisite knowledge they need. “They (law enforcement) felt the members should have some expertise,” he said.

The civilian oversight board bill is legislation Runion could introduce again if he is elected to his new House district in the fall. The delegate’s new 35th district includes a more significant portion of Augusta County and part of Rockingham County, and all of Bath and Highland counties.

Runion is unopposed in the June primary for the seat. And there is no announced Democratic opposition in the fall as of yet.