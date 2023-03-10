FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic serves nearly 5,000 patients annually and is in the middle of House District 25 Del. Chris Runion’s district.

Runion, R-Rockingham, spent an hour Thursday touring the Fishersville clinic, meeting dentists, front office workers and other staff. The clinic serves patients in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. Uninsured patients make $35 payments for visits.

During the tour, Runion learned from Dental Clinic Executive Director Sophie Parson that the clinic also brings its services to Augusta County and Waynesboro schools. “We were at North River Elementary School earlier this week,” she said of the Mount Solon school.

Runion said while much of his House District is agricultural, it is vital to learn about other facets of the district. “Agriculture is important, but so is everything else,” he said. Ultimately, he said his goal is “to improve the lives of all citizens of the commonwealth.”

Parson said the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic and other clinics like it in Virginia need continued budget support from the General Assembly. The budget appropriation coming to free dental and medical clinics is up for renewal in the 2024 General Assembly. Parson said the Virginia clinics have been receiving about $6.8 million every two years from the state budget.

Runion hopes to develop other funding streams to help the dental clinic. The delegate said Thursday’s visit was eye-opening and an important contact. “You develop relationships, and you can make the lives of your constituents better,” he said.

Jackie Sims, chairwoman of the Augusta Dental Clinic Board, said a recent community health needs assessment compiled by Augusta Health spoke of the problems with access to health care some areas have.

The assessment released last year indicated that 65 percent of the low-income population in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County had not seen a dentist in the past year.