House District 20 Del. John Avoli said his 49 years of public service have been marked by notable positives and the chance to do much good.

“It’s an honor to give back to your country and community,” said Avoli, who announced on Saturday he would not seek another term in the Virginia General Assembly. A Republican from Staunton, Avoli is completing his second term in House District 20, but would have had to run in a new district, House District 36, in a June primary and in the November elections. If he had sought the District 36 seat, Avoli would have continued to represent Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

But Avoli said he had set a three-term limit when running for the General Assembly four years ago. The term limit he set for himself weighed on his retirement decision. “When I got to a new district, it would be one term, and I’m gone,” he said.

Avoli’s nearly half-century of public service includes time as an Augusta County teacher, coach and principal. He also was the director of what is now the Valley Career and Technical Center, and spent 15 years running the Frontier Culture Museum.

Sixteen years on the Staunton City Council included time as both a mayor and a councilman. He said his decision to run for the council in 1989 came after deciding it was best not to complain, but to help.

“I knew we had a gold mine here,” he said of Staunton. He said the focus on refurbishing a historic downtown included renovation of the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and recruitment of the American Shakespeare Center.

“It has been very successful,” Avoli said of the renaissance in Staunton. “Downtown looked nothing like it does today.”

Along the way, Avoli said he had many role models who helped him with his public service. He came to this country from Italy at age 10 and said he learned “from my parents. The sacrifices they made to leave Italy. My father came here in 1955 with nothing.”

An Augusta County principal, Cecil Layman, guided the then-young educator Avoli decades ago. “His approach and professionalism,” said Avoli of a principal who supported his teachers and knew how to deal with parents. Layman, the longtime principal of Riverheads High School, died last month at age 94.

Dr. Tbomas Gorsuch, who served as Waynesboro’s mayor, also provided mentorship. “How many times we spent talking when he was mayor of Waynesboro,” said Avoli, who credits Gorsuch with the start of the Augusta Medical Clinic and the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School.

As he reflects, Avoli said public service has its ups and downs and its rewards. “You have a lot of positives and not many negatives,” he said. “It’s (public service) hard and difficult and not getting any easier.”

From his many years as an educator, the best reward for Avoli is reconnecting with his students. “The greatest feeling is seeing my kids and their success with their jobs, lives and families,” he said. He said the greatest satisfaction “is having an influence” on lives.

Avoli turns 72 on Tuesday. Over the weekend, he fielded congratulatory emails from legislative colleagues and others. “And they (congratulations) came from both sides of the aisle,” he said. Whether he encountered Republicans or Democrats, Avoli said he treated people the same.

He has less than a year to serve in District 20, but Avoli said he is leaving on a good note. “When you leave, it’s good to go on a happy note and not be sour.”

Avoli’s retirement is shared by at least 10 members of the Virginia House. In the Virginia Senate, Sen. Richard Saslaw of Fairfax County, who began his legislative service in the 1970s, has announced his retirement.