Del. John Avoli to run in House District 36

Del. John Avoli, who now represents the 20th House District, announced Wednesday he will seek a third and final term in the Virginia House of Delegates in House District 36.

“I am proud and honored that the people of the 20th District placed their faith in me to represent their interests in Richmond for the past four years,” Avoli, R-Staunton, said in a press release. “I am launching my campaign for a third term in office, to continue serving the people of Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, and to begin serving the great citizens of northern Rockbridge County in the new 36th District.”

Under Virginia redistricting, Avoli would run next year in a newly configured district that strongly mirrors his current district. House District 36 contains about 75 percent of the same territory, including Waynesboro, Staunton and a large swath of Augusta County. In addition, under House District 36, Avoli would add all of Stuarts Draft and the Riverheads area to his Augusta County representation.

Born in Italy, Avoli came to this country with his family at age 10. The Avoli family settled in a West Virginia community close to Pittsburgh. He received a football scholarship to the University of Richmond, where he graduated in 1974. Avoli earned a master’s in school administration from the University of Virginia in 1979.

Avoli’s spent four-plus decades as a school teacher, coach, principal, and leader of what is now Valley Career and Technical Center and the Virginia Frontier Culture Museum. This experience has allowed him to garner significant responsibilities on the House Education Committee. He said if elected to House District 36, he will continue to champion education in Virginia. He now serves as vice chairman of the Education Committee and chairman of the K-12 subcommittee.

“I have the privilege to serve in a leadership position on the House Education Committee, where I will continue my lifelong commitment to improve our schools, train and retrain great teachers, and ensure Virginia’s students receive the best education anywhere in the world,” Avoli said in the press release.

He also pledged continued support for career and technical education and Virginia’s community colleges.

Avoli’s chief opposition on the Republican side for the House District 36 nomination was expected to be Del. Ronnie Campbell of Rockbridge County, who died earlier this month. Campbell’s wife, Ellen, is seeking to replace her late husband in a Jan. 10 special election. Ellen Campbell is running as a Republican. She is opposed by Glasgow Vice Mayor Jade Harris, who is the Democratic nominee.

In announcing his bid for House District 36, Avoli said a June primary will be held to determine the Republican nominee. Avoli is the first candidate to announce for House District 36, and said in a telephone interview opposition could “come from Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County.”

In addition to his extensive background in education, Avoli served 16 years on Staunton City Council, including 14 years as the city’s mayor. His service started in 1990. During his time as mayor, the city upgraded its infrastructure with a downtown “big dig,” developed a public-private partnership to renovate and open a downtown hotel and convention center, and opened the American Shakespeare Center.

While Avoli was on the council, Staunton upgraded its water treatment plant, opened the Green Hills Industrial Park, and renovated the city’s three elementary schools and Shelburne Middle School.

Avoli said these accomplishments are part of a team effort. He also said he has devoted his life to public service because he has a passion for it.

“It’s a passion coming from where I came from,” he said of coming to the United States. “I’m grateful my parents gave me the opportunity to live in America. I see myself as a public servant. I work for the public.”

But he said if elected to House District 36 for two years, the term would be his last in the General Assembly.

“You reach a time where you have done all you can,” he said. “New blood is good and brings a fresh perspective on things.”