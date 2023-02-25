Two months after saying he would seek a third term in office, House District 20 Del. John Avoli announced Saturday he would not run for re-election in November.

Avoli, R-Staunton, said he is ready to retire after 49 years of public service. Under redistricting, Avoli would no longer be able to run in House 20. Instead, he would have to run in the new District 36, which will include Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County. District 36 includes 75 percent of the territory of House District 20.

Avoli made a brief announcement of his decision.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 20th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates,” Avoli said. “The past four years are the culmination of my 49-year career in public service. I want to thank each and every one of you for placing your faith in me to serve as your representative in Richmond. After careful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election.”

Avoli developed significant responsibilities on the House Education Committee during his General Assembly service. He rose to the rank of vice chairman of the committee and chairman of the K-12 Subcommittee.

When announcing his re-election plans in December, Avoli said he would continue “my lifelong commitment to improve our schools, train and retain great teachers, and ensure Virginia’s students receive the best education anywhere in the world.”

Avoli is a native of Italy who came to the United States at age 10. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Richmond. After earning a degree at Richmond, Avoli later received a master’s in school administration from the University of Virginia.

He spent four-plus decades as an Augusta County teacher, coach and leader of what is now the Valley Career and Technical Center. He capped his career as an educator with leadership of the Virginia Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.

Avoli’s decision to step aside would clear the way for House District 24 Del. Ellen Campbell of Lexington to seek the District 36 seat. Ellen Campbell succeeded her late husband Ronnie as the delegate when she won a special January election. Ellen Campbell has not announced her plans for the District 36 seat yet.