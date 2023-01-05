Democrat Jade Harris, just 25 years old, seeks to represent all in House 24

Jade Harris is a youthful 25, but already has worked in small business and served as vice mayor on the Glasgow Town Council in Rockbridge County.

As the Democratic candidate in the special election for Virginia House District 24, Harris seeks to represent “all, not just a fraction” of the district’s residents. Harris is opposing Republican Ellen Campbell, the widow of the late House 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell, in the Jan. 10 special election to fulfill the final year of the term. Ronnie Campbell died last month of cancer. The district includes Bath and Rockbridge counties, Buena Vista and Lexington, and portions of Augusta and Amherst counties.

Voters in Augusta County will cast District 24 ballots in Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Spottswood, White Hill and Ridgeview.

Harris recently gained experience on the Glasgow Town Council as a member and vice mayor. Her term expired at the end of 2022.

“It’s about working across the aisle,” said Harris of her town council experience. For example, the council updated water and sewer in Glasgow. “Everyone agreed we need to help the citizens. That type of collaboration is so important to the council,” she said.

If elected, Harris wants to pursue several initiatives. “I really want to expand mental health services. That is in the governor’s budget,” she said. “I support that.”

Harris also would focus on the recruitment and retention of Virginia school teachers. “I saw a video of a teacher leaving to work at Costco. We need to prevent that from happening. We need to compensate teachers,” she said.

Virginia’s infrastructure would also be a priority. “We need to bring the infrastructure into the 21st century,” she said of the need for modern water, electrical systems and broadband access across the commonwealth.

The interest in government came early for Harris. She remembers accompanying her mother to the polls in 2004 to cast a ballot for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry. While a political science student at Mary Baldwin University, where she graduated, Harris dove deep into state and local government studies.

“I feel that (state and local government) impacts citizens the most,” she said.

After college, Harris has served as a manager of the Split Banana, a downtown Staunton small business. “I’m here for small businesses, and I know their needs and want to support them,” she said.

It’s full speed ahead until the special election next week. Harris spent Monday campaigning in Lexington and Amherst County. “I’m knocking on doors and making calls,” she said. Harris is also busy texting voters to inform them of her platform.

“Every day is a week and a half in a normal campaign,” she said.