Democratic nominee Jennifer Lewis hosts ice cream meet-and-greet

With both the weather and politics heating up, Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro offered voters a cool treat this past week.

Lewis, who is the 6th Congressional District Democratic nominee, held a meet-and-greet Thursday evening at Constitution Park’s Dominion Pavilion in downtown Waynesboro with ice cream and popsicles.

Of course, political discussions were also on the agenda as well. From protecting abortion rights to community involvement, Lewis and her campaign team answered questions and listened to what concerned voters had to say.

The mental health worker is running for a second time against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, for the 6th District seat, which represents most of the Shenandoah Valley in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Waynesboro and Augusta County. Garnering just 40% of the vote, she lost that race in 2018.

“It’s very exciting,” Lewis said of running again. “It’s really energizing in a lot of ways. It’s such an honor to run for office and to get to the primary process and to be that person that can knock on your door and say, ‘what are you worried about?’”

This is her third run for political office. After losing in 2018, she ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2019, but lost to House District 20 Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton.

Although it’s still pretty early in the campaign, one of the ways Lewis has been approaching her campaign differently this year is going door-to-door to get her message out, she said. Her team plans to have more TV advertisements, billboards and social media. She raised about $500,000 during her 2018 campaign, but expects to need more this time.

“I’m getting really good feedback and really good energy,” she said. “I’m opening the door talking to anybody and everybody and I’m kind of getting the same feedback from even Republicans.”

Although Lewis is considered an underdog by many political pundits, the community advocate has a chance because voters know about her activism to stop the Dominion pipeline, said Randall Wolf, Lewis’ steering committee event organizer.

“A lot of people from both parties, and independent voters, know the work she did that really helped landowners’ rights and all kinds of issues there,” he said.

Sharon Van Name, chairwoman of Waynesboro’s Democratic Committee, said Valley residents deserve better than Cline.

“His folks have been against the interests of the people in his district,” she said. “What is different about Jennifer is she really is running for the people and with the people.”

Lewis is focused on reproductive rights, especially with the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, Cline, along with other 194 Republicans, voted against protecting the right to contraception, which gives individuals a right in federal law to obtain and use contraceptives. Lewis said that because her opponent voted no on the bill, she’s anxious to see the outcome of women’s healthcare.

“I am somebody who was put on contraception at a young age because of health problems,” she said. “Today, I’m having such anxiety to think about the fact that my congressman — my opponent — is taking away the right for my medical decisions and he could take away the right for me to have the medication that I need.”

Lewis said it should not be a Republican or Democrat issue.

“How are folks in the Valley, especially low-income folks without solid transportation, going to get OBGYN care, birth control, and the contraception they need?” Lewis asked.

Alisha Jackson, who attended the event Thursday, said she was glad Lewis was making a public appearance.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “I’d like to see them do more in the city to get people out and involved.”

Jackson said she supports Lewis because of her willingness to fight for what she believe in.

“She stands behind what she’s committed to,” Jackson said.

If elected, Lewis said she wouldn’t be representing solely her party.

“Once you’re an elected official, I think you kind of need to take that party hat off and put on the hat of your constituents that you’re there to represent,” she said. “So, I would fully support any legislation if it was proposed by a Republican if I thought it would benefit the 6th District, 100%.”