VERONA — A new Greenville rezoning request in the same general area as one that energized opposition from residents of that community last fall is now before the Augusta County government.

Greenville residents are again urging the county to reject the rezoning out of concern for safety and say the county needs to devise a plan for traffic for the area before rezoning happens.

Augusta County Company LLC seeks to rezone 45 acres on Route 11 near exit 213 of Interstate 81, less than a mile from the Riverheads schools. If approved, the rezoning would change the land from agriculture to business and be located near an adjacent parcel now zoned business.

John Rasnick of Augusta County Company LLC said he is seeking the rezoning in March but needs to know what potential tenant would locate there.

“I’m just selling the land; I don’t know what would go there,” he said by phone from Kentucky Thursday. The rezoning would go before the county planning commission and the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in March.

In October, Greenville residents showed up in large numbers for a community meeting with county officials about rezoning the same land in question to industrial. The potential of a million-square-foot facility that would have increased traffic flow by nearly 2,500 cars daily was rumored. However, Augusta County Company LLC withdrew the rezoning request shortly after the public opposition.

On Wednesday night, former Riverheads District Supervisor Nancy Sorrells told county supervisors to hold off on any rezoning of the land for now. Instead, Sorrells said Greenville residents must work with the county on a small area thoroughfare plan. She said the project would include an area stretching from the Riverheads schools to the southern end of Greenville.

“For the sake of our community and our schools, put an immediate moratorium on any rezoning plan from the schools to the village until we have such a plan in place,” said Sorrells, who said a small area thoroughfare plan was called for in Greenville when Augusta County updated its comprehensive plan for development in 2006.

Sorrells repeated many concerns aired last fall when the county met with Greenville residents, including the influx of nearly 2,500 cars and trucks a day.

“Adding such a significant amount of traffic to an already severely stressed section of the county would have a negative impact on our entire community. In addition to traffic, the proposal would impact water resources and hamper emergency services in our community,” she said. “There would be an increase in daily traffic (mostly tractor trailers) of at least 2,460 vehicles a day.”

Sorrells said the thoroughfare plan being asked for in Greenville would be similar to detailed plans previously done by the county in both Fishersville and Stuarts Draft.

“How much planning went into the Fishersville plan, and how much infrastructure was built before you allowed a million-square-foot distribution center?” Sorrells asked in reference to the Amazon facility in Fishersville set to open in April. “And yet there are some in the county who would consider it okay for something like this to come to Riverheads with no planning and no infrastructure.”

Sorrells noted that since the Route 11/340 intersection in Greenville was identified as needing a plan 17 years ago, two large subdivisions have been built, a second truck stop has been constructed and a third school is being built. In addition, ground was broken for Riverheads Middle School last fall.

An excerpt from the 2006 county comprehensive plan said road improvements were needed at Route 11/340 intersection. The comp plan said, “both roads carry significant traffic volumes and the current intersection design is problematic both for traffic operations and safety.”

The Greenville rezoning in question is set to go before the planning commission in mid-March and then be heard by county supervisors on March 22.