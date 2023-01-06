Doug Wolfe to run community development in Augusta County

Doug Wolfe has been named the next director of community development for Augusta County.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald announced Wolfe’s appointment on Friday. He will succeed John Wilkinson as community development director starting Feb. 16. Wilkinson is retiring after serving in the post seven years.

As director of community development Wolfe will oversee a staff of 15 that includes employees from the planning, zoning, engineering and building inspections departments.

“Doug Wolfe was chosen from a competitive field of candidates,” Fitzgerald said in a press release. “I feel that Doug has the skills, knowledge, work experience and understanding of issues facing the county moving forward.”

Wolfe has spent 22 years serving in the county’s engineering division, and has served as Augusta County Engineer since 2003. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia. He is both a professional engineer and certified flood plain administrator.

Wolfe has also served with the Virginia Army Guard for more than 31 years. He is currently the command sergeant major for the 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment and the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat team.

Wolfe lives in Staunton with his wife Jelisa and the Wolfes have two grown children.