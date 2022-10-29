Early voting deadline approaches as Election Day nears

Voters in both Waynesboro and Augusta County wishing to cast an early ballot have just a week do so.

The deadline for early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5. On that day, registered voters can visit the Waynesboro Registrar in the basement of the Waynesboro Public Library and the Augusta County Registrar at the Government Center in Verona to vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The same hours apply this Saturday at both locations.

Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers said so far, about 1,000 city voters have taken part in early voting. A similar number have voted by mail.

“This is pretty steady for this type of election,” said Jeffers.

There are elections for Waynesboro City Council and the 6th District congressional seat on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Jeffers said the pace has increased with early voting in recent days.

“It’ has picked up the past couple of weeks. We have 60 to 70 people voting a day,” she said.

Confusion still exists, according to Jeffers, about the General Assembly mandating the election method for Virginia localities. The voting for Waynesboro City Council elections are now by ward not at-large. Voters in Ward C and Ward D can vote for the candidates in those council elections on Nov. 8, but not voters living elsewhere in the city, All city voters can participate in the congressional election.

“We are being asked about why the voting is ward specific,” Jeffers said.

She said another wrinkle for city voters this year is the change in precinct locations in Ward A. Previously, voters would cast ballots at Basic United Methodist Church. The church closed this past summer and now voters in Ward A must visit Wenonah Elementary School to vote.

In Augusta County, Registrar Connie Evans said as of Thursday, just over 3,500 of the county’s voters have done in-person early voting, while 1,073 have requested ballots.

While the early voting turnout may sound robust, Evans said it is small in comparison to last years’s early voting for the Virginia gubernatorial election,

“We had more than 8,200 voting early in the governor’s race,” said Evans, who said there are now more than 54,000 registered voters in Augusta County.

Evans said she is not getting direct feedback on what is generating the early voting in Augusta County. There is a significant issue on the ballot in the county. Voters must decide where the next Augusta County Courthouse will be built, either in Staunton or Verona.

The Augusta County government has conducted two information sessions this month and last month on the courthouse referendum. There is also information on the county’s website about the referendum.