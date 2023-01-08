Ellen Campbell hopes to be keeper of conservative flame in House 24

Ellen Campbell had discussed running for political office with her husband Ronnie but did not expect to be making a bid now.

When House District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell died last month, Ellen Campbell said the decision to seek her late husband’s seat was not difficult.

“I did not anticipate it being like this,” she said of her husband’s death from cancer.

“But when the time came, I knew this was the best way his conservative values would continue.”

Since announcing for the seat and earning the Republican nomination, Ellen Campbell has been crossing the house district in advance of Tuesday’s special election. The kitchen table issues of safety, education and inflation are what she hears from District 24 residents.

Ensuring public safety means keeping the community and schools safe, she said.

“We need to keep crime to a minimum and support law enforcement,” Campbell said.

Education, another core function of government, is also essential. “We want to make sure we have excellence in our school systems,” she said. The best ways to accomplish that include hiring and keeping the best teachers and offering competitive pay, access to “the best technology” and a rigorous curriculum.

Campbell said the Virginia General Assembly could bring economic relief to citizens by lowering taxes.

“Everyone is being hurt by inflation,” she said. “It’s hurting our middle-class families … We can reduce that (inflation) by lowering taxes and lowering the cost of living.”

Campbell is an Augusta County native and graduate of Fort Defiance High School. She also graduated from Averett University. Campbell spent 30 years in banking and said, “I have seen and been able to do a lot in my career.”

Campbell is opposed by Democrat Jade Harris in Tuesday’s special election. The winner will serve the remaining year of the unexpired term. House District 24 covers Bath and Rockbridge counties, Buena Vista and Lexington cities, and portions of Amherst and Augusta counties.

The Augusta County areas include Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Spottswood, White Hill and Ridgeview.

The final days of the political race are a whirlwind of activity for Campbell.

“We will be hitting Rockbridge, Augusta, Amherst and Bath,” she said. “We are determined and organized, and we will get it done and finish strong.”