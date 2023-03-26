Ellen Campbell won a special election to the Virginia General Assembly in January to replace her late husband, District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell, who died in December.

She emerged after the session a seasoned legislator who shepherded four successful bills through the House and Senate, including legislation to offer resources for Virginia law enforcement officers and dispatchers suffering from anxiety disorders.

Under the legislation, an anxiety or depressive disorder suffered on the job is subject to compensation from the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act on the same basis as post-traumatic stress disorder. The legislation also requires employers of law enforcement officers and dispatchers to provide resilience and self-care technique training starting in July.

It was a productive session for Campbell, a Republican who lives in Rockbridge County.

“It was very rewarding to finish Ronnie’s term, to work in his office,” Campbell said.

Another signature achievement for Campbell was legislation to lower the amount of contiguous acreage in Virginia needed for economic site development grants from the Virginia Ready Sites Business Program from 100 to 50 acres.

But there is no rest for the weary. Campbell now must embark on a campaign to be the delegate for House District 36, a district that includes Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County. While she has no opposition yet in the June Republican primary, Campbell is busy visiting the new district and learning what her prospective constituents are concerned about. She has gone to schools, attended Republican meetings and done other fieldwork.

“The number one issue is the cost of living. It is not getting better,” said Campbell, who has also heard many stories about the district’s increase in real estate assessments. In Waynesboro, property values surged to nearly 30 percent higher on average in the recent reassessment.

“People are already stressed,” she said.

Campbell hopes local governments equalize the tax rate to lessen the financial pain for property owners.

She remains passionate about law enforcement and education.

“I’m focused on the basics. We need to provide a good education,” said Campbell, who wants to expand the Virginia offerings in vocational and technical fields.

During her business career, Campbell spent 30 years in banking and learned that relationships were key.

“You are building relationships and helping people reach their goals and reach retirement,” she said.

The key to her future as a Virginia legislator is connecting with her constituents and forging relationships with the changing Virginia General Assembly. Significant retirements in both the House and Senate mean Campbell will have to make new legislative friends in January 2024 if she is returned to office.

“There will be a lot of new people and building of relationships,” she said.

Campbell said she decided to seek the House District 36 seat once she went to Richmond.

“I knew once I was there,” she said.

She said she prayed a lot and consulted with family members about her decision.