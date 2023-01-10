Ellen Campbell wins House District 24 seat

Republican Ellen Campbell will succeed her late husband Ronnie in the Virginia House of Delegates in District 24.

Ellen Campbell swept to victory Tuesday, defeating Democrat Jade Harris in the special election to fill the remaining year left on Ronnie Campbell’s term.

With 52 of 60 precincts reporting, Campbell led Harris with 5,976 votes (65.94 percent) to 3,070 (33.87 percent).

“I’m humbled and very honored,” Campbell said of her victory. “I’m anxious to get started. There was a lot of work Ronnie was doing we need to continue.”

The winning candidate signaled her intention to seek the seat following her husband’s death last month.

She has promised to continue Ronnie Campbell’s conservative representation. She spoke during the campaign about the need to assure her constituents' safety and provide the best K-12 education system possible. She said offering the best education system would be accomplished by hiring and retaining qualified teachers and giving them the most modern technology. In addition, Campbell said Virginia could do its part to reduce the pain of inflation for its residents by cutting taxes.

Campbell graduated from Averett University and spent 30 years working in banking.

House District 24 includes Rockbridge and Bath counties, Lexington and Buena Vista, and portions of Amherst and Augusta counties.

Harris, a graduate of Mary Baldwin University, had recently served as vice mayor on the Glasgow Town Council. She is 25 years old and said if elected, she would serve all of the citizens of House District 24.

Harris said she had offered the voters of the 24th District the chance to elect a candidate with “experience, education and enthusiasm.”

“The option was there. Our team did all we could,” Harris said. “I’m not disappointed.”