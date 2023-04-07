Emmett Hanger has served in the Virginia General Assembly for nearly 40 years, and to borrow a line from Frank Sinatra, “I did it my way.”

Hanger’s retirement announcement Thursday means the end of a career for a politician who was not afraid to show a sense of independence if he thought the issue demanded it.

The Augusta County resident and senator has been a consensus builder on issues such as expanding Medicaid in Virginia and always believed in a pay-as-you-go philosophy of having to raise taxes if necessary.

His moderate stances rankled Republican conservatives, who, in one campaign, branded him as a “tax and spend liberal.” The erroneous tag was based on his support of a half-cent sales tax increase that helped provide additional funding for Virginia schools. Hanger reminded critics that other taxes were lowered to offset that increase.

Hanger did not walk in lockstep with other Virginia Republicans on former President Donald Trump. Trump’s vice-like grip on the party has never ceased, even now as he is under indictment in New York and facing other potential federal and state charges.

Hanger repeatedly questioned Trump’s character and the extreme divisions his political rise has created. Moreover, he is mystified by Trump’s ongoing Republican support.

Legislative and Republican colleagues reacted on Thursday to the news that Hanger will leave the General Assembly in January.

House District 20 Del. John Avoli has known Hanger both as a General Assembly colleague, as the director of the Virginia Frontier Culture Museum and as mayor of Staunton.

“He is a good friend of mine,” said Avoli, who is also stepping down from the General Assembly at the end of his current term. “His announcement is very detrimental to the agriculture community and the Chesapeake Bay. He has been a champion of agriculture and on environmental issues with the Chesapeake Bay.”

Avoli said Hanger’s General Assembly votes were never based on “which way the wind was blowing,” but on principle. “ He called Hanger a “gentleman and statesman. It’s been about getting things done and not about politics. It’s about being honest and a man of integrity.”

Augusta County Clerk of Court Steve Landes worked as a legislative aide to Hanger for one session. Both were elected to the Virginia Senate and House from Augusta County, respectively, in 1995.

“We’ll miss Emmett’s leadership. I’m happy to have served with him, and he has done a great job for the area,” Landes said. Landes, who served over two decades as a House of Delegates member from Augusta County, said Hanger will learn “that there is life after the legislature.”

Landes is glad that Hanger can exit the General Assembly on his terms.

Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury holds the constitutional office that once was filled by Hanger.

She said Hanger’s retirement is not only a loss to Virginia, but “a huge loss” to Augusta County.

“With his seniority in the Senate and being a budget conferee committee member, he has been in a position to be very, very helpful to people in Augusta County,” she said.