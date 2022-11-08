Final Waynesboro City Council election results in doubt late Tuesday

Although candidates Jim Wood and Kenneth Lee led in the two races for Waynesboro City Council on Tuesday night, the final result remained in doubt because of the close tabulation and the uncounted absentee and provisional ballots.

Wood and incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter were locked in a tight duel for the seat, with Wood leading by 21 votes, 1,117 to 1,096. But both candidates said there were still absentee ballots and provisional ballots to be considered, meaning the final result might not be known until later in the week.

Hostetter said it could take a couple of days because of the absentees still coming in and the provisional ballots.

“Let’s play it out,” he said. “We’ll play it out and have the final answer.”

Wood said he was awaiting final information, but expected to know more about the provisional ballots on Wednesday.

“I have no information,” Wood said.

Lee led his opponent in Ward C, Jeremy Sloat, by a more substantial margin, 747 to 690. Lee said late Tuesday night that “it looks good, but I would like to see the final result to confirm.”

The four candidates spent the day Tuesday meeting voters at the respective polling places.

Hostetter, finishing his first term on council, said a priority for city government is hiring more police officers and keeping them.

“We must recruit and retain,” he said at the Ward D polling place at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He said the city must also continue to improve its housing stock and amenities, such as city parks.

Wood, making his second bid for Waynesboro City Council, said the economy is the number one issue he had encountered in his door knocking. But the candidate said he had also heard from one voter “that she was tired of Waynesboro being a bedroom community for Charlottesville.” Wood’s campaign has focused on putting Waynesboro first and renewed economic development efforts.

Both Lee and Sloat said they had heard a lot about keeping taxes low during their respective campaigns.

“I have been asked how we (council) will address taxes,” said Lee, a retired Air Force veteran. Lee said he also thinks city residents need to be more vocal and engaged prior to Waynesboro City Council voting on issues.

Sloat, the owner of a local machine shop that employs 30, said he has heard much about the city’s staffing issues and the desire to see council work together.

“People love this city and care about what is going on,” he said.

Another familiar comment from city residents is “don’t raise taxes,” Sloat said.