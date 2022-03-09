Former Waynesboro City Council member Jeff Freeman remembered

Former two-term Waynesboro City Council member Jeff Freeman battled numerous physical challenges over his 65 years, but always looked for the silver linings.

“He was positive. He was thankful for every day of his life given the fact that he had to struggle. He had a kidney and pancreas transplant and he lost fingers and toes and a leg just below the knee,” said Urbie Nash, a close friend of Freeman’s who helped care for him in his final days.

Of his challenge of losing part of a leg, Nash said his friend said, “I’ll get a prosthesis and I will be fine.”

Freeman died last week at the University of Virginia Medical Center of complications of a stroke, a bleeding kidney and COVID-19, according to Nash.

Despite his many physical problems from the time he was a teenager, Freeman officiated high school and college basketball, loved dancing and radiated positivity, Nash said.

“He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He had an indomitable spirit. He was the most consistently positive person in the face of health problems,” he said.

Freeman was a Lynchburg College graduate who also taught in the area.

Mary Rose Serafini of Crozet, a close personal friend of Freeman’s since 2008, said Freeman had been an active member of the Charlottesville dance community for many years as an instructor, DJ and dancer. His specialty was swing dancing.

She said in a written tribute that “he loved dancing, searching for music with a good beat, and took joy in teaching others how to dance.”

For eight years between 2010-18, Freeman served as the Ward C member of Waynesboro City Council. Nash said Freeman refused to “horse trade” a council vote. Freeman voted based on his dealings with constituents, according to Nash.

“He said ‘I represent my portion of the city. To represent them fairly this is the way I vote,’” Nash said.

Former council colleagues remember someone who cared about his responsibilities and was well-liked.

Longtime Councilman and former Mayor Bruce Allen said Freeman listened to all the information before making a decision.

“He wanted to make the city a better place,” Allen said.

The two remained friends after Freeman left council and frequently had lunches together.

“He was an enjoyable person to be around. He never complained,” Allen said.

Former Waynesboro City Council member and Mayor Frank Lucente said Freeman was “tenacious and strong-willed.” But he also was a “good guy who liked music.”

When his bid for re-election fell short in 2018, Freeman spoke positively of his experience, telling The News Virginian he had been honored to serve his hometown.

In addition to his dancing and officiating, Freeman umpired baseball and at one point owned the Softball City complex.

At Freeman’s request, there was no funeral service, Nash said.

“There were some tough conversations the last couple of weeks,” he said. “He wanted no service and no memorials.’’