Former Waynesboro prosecutor, Charlie Poland, remembered for astute mind, decency

Charles Poland accomplished much in his 90 years.

He was the first in his family to finish college. He served his country in combat during the Korean War. He then served his adopted community of Waynesboro as the commonwealth’s attorney for 28 years until stepping aside in 1997. Poland died on June 17.

Friends and colleagues say Poland was the consummate Southern gentleman who possessed an astute legal mind.

“He made me the kind of lawyer I ought to be and I aspire to be,” said Waynesboro attorney Tim Carwile. Carwile worked as an assistant commonwealth’s Attorney for Poland for eight years starting in 1974, and was in private practice with him for a decade. Carwile said Poland “was 100 percent a role model for anyone aspiring to be a gentleman in life.”

Carwile and retired Circuit Court Judge Humes Franklin Jr. said Poland exercised pragmatism as a prosecutor.

“Charley was very fair in assessing the commonwealth’s cases,” said Franklin, who said Poland never brought unnecessary cases.

Franklin also said Poland had to deal with a position as commonwealth’s attorney that lacked the resources now given prosecutors.