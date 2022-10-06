Greenville residents blindsided by Augusta County's rezoning, development proposal

GREENVILLE — A proposed rezoning and construction of a million-square foot facility in Greenville and just over half a mile from the two Riverheads schools is drawing strong opposition.

Residents of the area gathered Wednesday at Riverheads Elementary to learn more about the project and to grill Augusta County leaders about why more information wasn’t given to them.

The rezoning of 109 acres from agriculture and business to industrial off Route 11 behind the Pilot Truck Stop was tabled at the Augusta County Planning Commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.

But a public hearing was held and closed, meaning the public can’t speak again on the issue unless the issue is retabled and readvertised. Approximately seven adjacent landowners actually living in Greenville received letters telling them of the rezoning. Signs were also posted in the area. But the legal advertisement posted in a local newspaper said the rezoning was proposed in Stuarts Draft, not Greenville. Only three people spoke at the Sept. 13 meeting.

Greenville residents filled the cafeteria Wednesday night at the elementary school

“I think this room attests to how many people are concerned about this,” said Diane Moody, who lives near the site and helped lead the meeting.

Former Riverheads District Supervisor Nancy Sorrells facilitated Wednesday’s meeting.

Sorrells said the rezoning and development of a large facility that would allow for trucks to come in daily, would add nearly 2,460 additional vehicles per day to the area off Interstate 81.

Greenville is a village with businesses along Route 11, and there are two schools in the area close to the proposed development, just over a half-mile away. Bringing such a big development to Greenville “would open a Pandora’s box,” she told the crowd. She also cited noise and other environmental concerns.

The development is not compatible with the county’s comprehensive plan, a blueprint for future development, Sorrells said. A petition with 250 signatures urges the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to reject the development. A separate letter signed by several Greenville residents also asks the Planning Commission to reopen the public hearing. The ultimate approval or rejection of the rezoning would have to come from county supervisors.

Augusta County Supervisor Mike Shull of the Riverheads District said the proposal has not reached the board yet. He also has concerns about the traffic the project would generate. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald assured Greenville residents that should the proposal advance to supervisors “there will be a public hearing.”

Those in attendance Wednesday night pressed Shull and Fitzgerald about providing more information on the rezoning. And one resident told the leaders the proposal “is not the character of the neighborhood. This does not fit the community.”

The 109 acres in question is owned by Augusta County Company LLC. One of the landowners is John Rasnick, a Kentucky resident. He said the plan is to sell the land to a Kentucky developer, Cross Dock Development, once the rezoning would occur.

Rasnick said the facility built could be as much 1.2 million square feet. He said it is not clear who the occupant of the building would be, but there would be truck traffic in and out.

Cross Dock Development “is in the business of building large facilities that employ a lot of people,” said Rasnick. The proposed facility is estimated to employ between 100 and 200 workers.

Rasnick said if the rezoning succeeds, another traffic study would be necessary, and additional signs near I-81 would also be required.

The Augusta County Planning Commission’s October meeting is Tuesday night in Verona. It is likely to generate considerable attendance and pressure on commission members to retable the rezoning and hold another public hearing.

Fitzgerald said delays could mean county supervisors don’t vote on the rezoning and any development until January 2023.