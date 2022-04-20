Hanger still hoping for a November referendum on Augusta Courthouse move

Sen. Emmett Hanger hopes he can persuade Gov. Glenn Youngkin to set aside amendments to legislation on an Augusta County Courthouse referendum that would delay the vote until 2023.

Hanger, R-Augusta, said Monday that he will “push for the original form” of the General Assembly legislation, that would call for an Augusta County vote in November. The governor’s substitute and amended legislation also specifies two sets of courthouse plans by two different architects approved by a judge.

Hanger said he thinks the Youngkin administration didn’t realize how far along the architectural plans are for a potential courthouse to Verona.

“I don’t believe that the governor realizes how far this has evolved,” said Hanger, who said significant Augusta County funds have already been spent on architectural work towards a move of the courthouse to Verona or keeping it in Staunton.

And Hanger said there is added urgency based on last year’s order by Chief 25th Circuit Judge Chap Goodwin regarding the inadequate county courthouse facilities. The chief Staunton facility was built in 1901, and the District Court building is antiquated and located in a flood plain.

Of the judge’s ruling, Hanger said “the current courthouse is totally inadequate for the work that needs to be done and for the security needed.”

A 2016 referendum to move the courthouse to Verona was rejected by Augusta County voters by a 2-to-1 margin.

Hanger said the General Assembly could simply vote to reject Youngkin’s substitute referendum legislation when legislators reconvene in Richmond on April 27. If that happens, the original legislation that calls for a November vote on the courthouse move comes back into play.

The original legislation should be the guiding one, Hanger said.

“This is a decision to be made by the voting citizens of Augusta County,” he said.

Hanger said he wants the county residents to make an informed decision based on costs to move the courthouse to Verona or construct new facilities in Staunton.

Hanger said he has had no direct contact with the Youngkin administration about the revised referendum legislation the governor offered.

On Friday, Youngkin Spokersperson Macaulay Porter said the governor’s amendment “ensures a neutral arbiter with experience regarding the courthouse case appoints the architects. That the architects are required to consider all reasonable costs related to each courthouse option, rather than just construction. Additionally, the amendment requires reconsideration, clarifies the ballot question for transparency, and moves the local referendum.”