Homeless shelter provides a 'WARM' place to stay during colder months

FISHERSVILLE — Just in time for Thanksgiving, many people in need were given a warm reception Monday night at Fishersville United Methodist Church. One of them was Kenny.

Kenny, whose wife of 17 years died this past year, is homeless.

“She was my rock,” said Kenny, who asked his full name not be used, of his wife.

Kenny said he lived in a home in Waynesboro with his wife and stepdaughter. After his wife died, Kenny learned she had left the house to her daughter in her will. As a result, Kenny was forced to move out of the home by his stepdaughter and eventually became homeless, he said. Kenny, an addict during his younger years, began using drugs and alcohol again after being thrown out of his home, he said.

“It’s funny how you remember things,” said Kenny, who has been homeless for about a year. “Living here and there outside, it’s cold, but it’s all my fault anyway.”

Through a social worker, Kenny found refuge at Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, or WARM, a temporary housing shelter for the homeless population.

The nonprofit organization returned Monday with its Cold Weather Shelter, or CWS, to provide temporary shelter for families and adults during the winter. The service will continue until April 9.

Many who arrived at Fishersville United Methodist Church on Monday wore winter garments and carried plastic bags as they all dispersed at different tables waiting for food to be served. As a part of Thanksgiving week, volunteers from other church congregations cooked Southern foods such as green beans, mashed potatoes, and steak and gravy. Soon enough, everyone was eating and chatting with volunteers.

Kenny cut his steak into bite-size pieces and ate every one, but only finished half of his plate. He had lunch earlier at a nearby soup kitchen.

“My stomach used to take a lot, but not anymore,” he said.

Born in 1955 in Waynesboro, Kenny said his parents were mentally abusive towards him. His mother often told him that he was not good enough. His stepfather was an alcoholic. The family was often evicted because the stepfather couldn’t always pay the rent, said Kenny, who served in the Army from 1976 to 1978. While in the military, he was stationed in different states, such as New York and New Jersey. He also served in Germany for a while.

However, he was dishonorably discharged for getting into a fight with another soldier at a bar.

“It’s so hard to live right but so easy to live wrong,” Kenny said.

In Waynesboro, there are hundreds of homeless people, city officials said. Many lack shelter because they fled from domestic violence, abuse drugs or have a mental illness, said Brian Edwards, WARM acting executive director, and chairperson. A lack of affordable housing doesn’t help, he said.

“The homeless situation never gets better,” Edwards said. “It seems lately to now be getting worse. There now seems to be more people living unsheltered.”

CWS coordinator Hunter McMillon said the organization is seeing more people use its services because of the increased cost of living.

“There is a shortage of low-income housing,” he said. “Unfortunately, I think the price hike that we’ve seen in a few years or so has increased homelessness in the area. It’s not just folks with severe mental health conditions or anything like that.”

The general public views homeless persons as being dressed in ragged clothing, often holding a cardboard sign begging for a dollar or two on an intersection median strip, near an alleyway, or even soliciting at nearby convenience stores. However, Edwards wants to break the misconceptions of homelessness, especially around the Valley.

“These are our local neighbors who have had run a bad luck,” he said. “I would like the communication to be a little bit more positive.”

Edwards said many individuals who panhandle in the medians are not a part of the homeless population in Waynesboro and Fishersville.

“We have a lot of hard-working folks that have jobs but cannot find a place to live,” he said. “Many of our folks want jobs, but they don’t have the documentation to be hired legitimately.”

Waynesboro has stepped in by giving WARM various grants for supplies and funding to set up temporary housing. In addition, the city installed signs on medians encouraging residents not to give money to panhandlers.

However, the ministry does not have its own permanent homeless shelter, which McMillon said is a goal for WARM. But the only way that can happen is to have more funding.

“It’s very expensive to run a homeless shelter facility,” McMillon said. “It’s also very difficult to clean those facilities when you have a large population living inside them. So I would imagine it’s a mix of cost-saving so they can stay open.”

Kenny is now retired at 68 years old and plans to work with social workers to help find affordable housing. He said he recites the Lord’s Prayer every night and is thankful for the shelter.

“People take kindness for weakness,” Kenny said. “There are some good people in the world.”