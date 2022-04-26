In 3-2 vote, Waynesboro City Council approves funding $2.5 million, 107-acre Sunset Park

Waynesboro City Council listened for nearly three hours Monday night to arguments both in support and against the city funding the construction of Sunset Park at the former city landfill, and in the end, approved the nearly $2.5 million expenditure by a narrow 3-2 vote.

Voting in favor of the 107-acre park were Mayor Bobby Henderson and councilmen Terry Short and Sam Hostetter. Vice Mayor Lana Williams and Councilman Bruce Allen voted against the project.

Those who spoke in favor of the project said Sunset Park offers an opportunity for the city’s East End, and could provide mountain biking and trail hiking recreation for city residents of all ages, and would augment the city’s tourism. Sunset Park could help with the city’s obesity problem that spans all ages by providing another recreational outlet.

Waynesboro Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said the park could help with the city’s overweight population and would be a boost to the Waynesboro economy.

“This is something unique that would bring people into the city,” Fife said.

He also said an improved quality of life could spur industrial recruitment.

Dr. Peter DeVries, an Afton resident and Waynesboro pediatrician, said the health benefits of Sunset Park would be more than physical.

“I’ve seen two to three times the anxiety and depression the last few years,” he said.

Instead of using cellphones and watching television, children would have another opportunity to get outside in a park setting, DeVries said.

Opponents of the park scoffed at the idea of spending just over $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. The funds could be better used for police, fire and infrastructure needs, some people argued.

Herman Wells, a South Magnolia Avenue resident, said building another park was not logical and wondered if it was possible to make upgrades to existing parks.

“Could we improve Coyner Springs Park?” he asked.

Wells said the federal American Rescue Plan funds could be used to add staff to the Waynesboro Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, and pay for the best equipment for the city’s emergency operations center. Wells ticked off more needs such as upgrades to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Shelter.

“You should fix the roof before adding to the house,” he said.

Sharon Fitz, the co-founder of the community social justice organization RISE and a Waynesboro resident, said the city’s African American and Latino population do not ride bikes, and said there is no adequate city recreation center for children. The gym at the Rosenwald Community Center “is problematic,” she said.

When spending the American Rescue Plan funds, Fitz said it is more important to focus on those who are here all the time.

“You need to think about the children and the people of the community,” she said. “Everyday people pay taxes and need help with their homes and sidewalks.”

Council members Williams and Allen said the timing of the park just wasn’t right. Williams asked Waynesboro administrators some of the other ways the federal funds could be spent.

Assistant City Manager Todd Wood said the money could go to pay for city infrastructure.

Hostetter said solving police department staffing that is 16 officers short would not happen overnight. In looking at Sunset Park Hostetter said, “I don’t want to look at the empty space for another 20 years.”

Short said there have been ample federal funds already spent as a result of the pandemic to help the unemployed and homeless. He said Sunset Park is a “getting ahead” investment for the city that is necessary.