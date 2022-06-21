Incumbent Ben Cline coasts to GOP primary win in 6th District

FORT DEFIANCE — Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, captured an overwhelming victory Tuesday in the Republican primary over challenger Merritt Hale.

The Virginia Department of Elections said with 302 of 324 precincts reporting, Cline had 19,481 votes to Hale’s 4,203, giving the incumbent more than 80 percent of the vote.

Hale, a political newcomerfrom Frederick County and Navy veteran, conceded to Cline with a post on social media.

“I’d like to thank Congressman Cline for running a respectful campaign,” Hale said. “I’m confident he’ll continue to be a conservative champion for our district.”

Cline, who received endorsements from both Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Trump, will now face Democratic nominee Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro in the general election in November.

In a statement Tuesday, Cline thanked voters.

“I look forward to continuing our campaign in the months ahead as we discuss the issues with voters and how we can work together to find real solutions to the challenges we face as a Nation,” Cline said.

Tuesday was primary day for Cline, but it was also a work day for the two-term Republican congressman.

Cline made several stops on his way to evening votes in Washington, including a late morning stop at the Fort Defiance precinct at Clymore Elementary in Augusta County.

His conservative mantra is with him at all times.

“Folks want us to follow the Constitution and only be involved in limited areas,” he said while greeting and shaking hands with voters.

Inflation is the number one issue in the November elections, but border security is also near the top, according to Cline.

“The border has a ripple effect,” he said.

He said a lack of border security means higher crime and more drugs.

Pain at the gas pump is another problem. Cline said the Biden administration’s Green New Deal agenda has closed off exploration for oil on public lands and is delaying existing drilling requests.

“Folks are angry that dollars under (President) Biden are not going as far as under (President) Trump,” Cline said.

Political campaigns are being waged across the country in the shadow of a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cline supported a bipartisan investigation, but said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied Republicans equal representation and staffing on the current committee.

He said the investigation is “an echo chamber” of what Pelosi and other Democrats believe happened Jan. 6.

Cline was optimistic believes House Republicans will reclaim the majority in November.

“Hopefully, voters will recognize I’m the best candidate to make change,” he said.

He said conservatives need “to fight back” at all levels of government, federal, state and local.

One of Cline’s first priorities next January will be to pursue a congressional resolution to balance the federal budget.

He said the alternative to wasteful government spending is to set priorities and “not try to do everything.”

Leading up to Tuesday, Hale had spent the past several months traveling across the 6th District from the northern Shenandoah Valley to Roanoke.

He called his campaign experience “very rewarding. It is what I signed up for.”

He is haunted by some of the stories he has heard, including a veteran who sleeps with his gun every night.

“Thankfully, he got help,” said Hale.

If he was elected, Hale was hoping to bring reforms to the Veterans Administration and health care system.

“I would be doing the job of a congressman which is legislating,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.