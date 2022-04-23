It’s decision time for Waynesboro City Council on Sunset Park

The sun will either rise or set on Sunset Park when Waynesboro City Council takes final action on the proposed park Monday night.

At stake is a potential $2.5 million investment on construction and other improvements to the former city landfill at the top of North Winchester Avenue. The 107 acres includes a 17-acre former capped landfill and a majestic view of Waynesboro and surrounding areas. Approximately $2.014 million of the funding for the park would come from the city’s federal allocation of American Rescue Plan dollars.

Proponents of the park are expected to speak in favor of the investment at Monday’s public hearing. These include recreation and bicycle enthusiasts, who will extol the benefits of the park to the city. The park would include an access road, restroom facilities, a pavilion and hiking and bicycle trails.

Sunset Park has split Waynesboro City Council. Those in favor say the park would augment the city’s recreation and quality of life. Opponents, such as Waynesboro City Councilman Bruce Allen, say the park would provide a logistics and safety obstacle for an undermanned Waynesboro City Police Department.

At a recent briefing, City Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones told council the park would have security gates that would lock after park hours and restrooms that would also be locked after hours.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said “the benefits are clearly there” for Sunset Park to happen.

“It’s the right type of investment to make. People long after we are dead and gone will benefit from it,” Short said.

Short pointed to the South River Greenway.

“I heard the same arguments about the greenway, about the maintenance and the costs,” he said. The greenway is an incredible asset 365 days a year.”

Vice Mayor Lana Williams has been vocal about not spending the American Rescue Act funds on Sunset Park. She continues to oppose the use of the federal funds for the park.

“There are so many other things that could be addressed with that money,” Williams said.

She said there are so many needs in Waynesboro and now is not the right time. She would not be opposed if a grant or private funding could be used to construct the park.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.