VERONA — Jackie Nash, a 25-year veteran of the Augusta County treasurer’s office, was sworn in Thursday as the county’s interim treasurer.

Nash, previously the chief deputy treasurer, succeeds Richard Homes. She takes office on Friday and will serve the remainder of Homes’ term, which expires Dec. 31. Nash took the oath of office from Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes. She was appointed by order of Chief Circuit Court Judge Chap Goodwin.

Nash plans to run as an independent in November for a full four-year term as treasurer. She will have opposition. Augusta County Republican Committee Chairman David Bourne said in January he would seek the GOP nomination for treasurer.

Nash, a Front Royal native and Warren County High School graduate moved with her husband to Augusta County in 1995. She credits former Treasurer Ellen Maddox with her development. “She pushed me forward,” Nash said of the former treasurer.

Nash began her treasurer’s work as a cashier and advanced to chief deputy over time.

When Homes ran for the seat in 2003, Nash helped train him following his election. On Thursday, Homes said Nash “is the most qualified person to take the job.” He described her as a good teacher and said he was grateful “for what she has done for me and the county.”

Homes announced his retirement earlier this year.

A 45-year veteran of the treasurer’s and commissioner of the revenue office, Homes is continuing to recover from serious injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Augusta County last year.

Nash said the treasurer’s office has made several improvements, including online payments and electronic deposit of paper checks.

Her goal, if she remains in office, is the continued improvement of service. She said she wants to serve with integrity and considers the job “a badge of honor.”

Nash said the treasurer’s office collects the tax revenue that allows for the various county departments to operate. She also said the office must “apply the laws fairly.’

One of her goals is to work with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on revising the selling of dog tags.

Currently, Nash said county residents must purchase the tags on a one-year or three-year basis. Nash wants to see the dog tags offered to county residents on a lifetime basis.