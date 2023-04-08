VERONA — Jean Shrewsbury, the seven-term commissioner of the revenue in Augusta County, said Friday she would not seek a new term of office in November.

First elected in 1995, Shrewsbury had planned to run again. But her mother’s declining health requires that she devote more time to helping with her care.

“I cannot carry out the level of requirements for this job and be available for mom at this stage of life,” Shrewsbury said. She plans to finish her current term, which runs the remainder of 2023.

Shrewsbury is a West Virginia native, a graduate of Concord College and a certified public accountant. Serving as commissioner of the revenue has become a passion for her over a tenure of nearly three decades.

“I have loved this job. I have loved the diverse areas and becoming an expert in the administration of taxes and helping people,” she said.

Shrewsbury said assessing real estate and personal property alone requires specialized knowledge of valuation methods and the Virginia tax code. And often lost in the commissioner of the revenue duties is keeping track of the businesses in the county. Augusta County has 5,760 companies, and Shrewsbury said her office must deal with business license returns and taxation of business personal property.

There are also tax relief programs the commissioner of the revenue office must administer, including tax relief for the elderly and disabled, veterans tax exemptions on real estate and personal property, and working with the agriculture land use taxation program.

But in addition to the demands of the work, Shrewsbury said she has set another overarching goal.

“My goal for the operation of this office has been to use sound management, leadership and uncompromising standards of fairness and customer service to assure all citizens of Augusta County that they are getting the best service possible in the commissioner of the revenue’s office,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury has had time recently to think about her highest accomplishments in nearly three decades of leading the office.

Her most significant achievement is “the development of the people who serve in the commissioner’s office. The individuals that I have worked with during my tenure as commissioner have again and again taken their work to next level,” she said. “They have also worked beyond their specific assigned duties. Several have served as leaders in the various assessment organizations whose sole purpose is to advance tax administration.”

Shrewsbury said seven of her current 11 employees have achieved the level of master deputies through taking classes and passing tests in every area of taxation.

The office has also implemented a new software program for real estate that took two years and was used for the first time last year.

One of Shrewsbury’s employees, George Price, the real estate manager, is a Republican candidate to run for the commissioner of the revenue position. Price came to Augusta County a year ago after serving as the chief deputy commissioner of the revenue in Washington County.

Shrewsbury said she has enjoyed helping Augusta County residents who have come to the office needing to resolve a tax problem. This often means dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and the Virginia Department of Taxation.

She said applying the tax law fairly means keeping the overall tax rate down.

“I take this responsibility seriously because no one wants to pay more taxes than they have to,” she said. “I have enjoyed serving the people of Augusta County as their tax advocate. This has been my dream job. Every day provided opportunities to do the primary responsibility of taxation while at the same time remembering that ‘I was elected to serve the people.’”