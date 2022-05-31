Jennifer Lewis declared Democratic nominee for 6th District seat

Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro has earned the Democratic nomination for the 6th District congressional seat in the November election and plans to start campaign events this weekend.

Lewis emerged as the lone candidate for the seat. The 6th District includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. Kym Crump, chair of the 6th District Democratic Committee, said Lewis was the lone candidate to file by the May 18th deadline. Because of that, Lewis was declared the Democratic nominee.

Lewis said her campaign will be centered on all types of justice for the residents of the 6th District.

“Social, workplace, education … just the word justice is the main word of the campaign,” Lewis said. “Bringing justice to the people of the 6th District and making sure people up and down the district have what they need and making sure we are providing and lifting everybody up.”

Incumbent 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, a Republican, is running in the June 21st GOP primary against challenger Merritt Hale. Cline’s television ads have begun running three weeks before the primary. The ads emphasize Cline’s hard work as a congressman and limited government philosophy. Cline, R-Botetourt, is seeking a third term in the seat. He succeeded longtime 6th District Rep. Bob Goodlatte in 2019. Hale, a systems engineer for a defense contractor and a former Navy officer, is from Frederick County.

The potential rematch of Cline and Lewis would come four years after Cline earned slightly less than 60 percent of the vote in the 2018 race.

Lewis will kick off her campaign with an event in Staunton on Friday afternoon at 4:30 at the local Democratic headquarters on 110 West Johnson St.

But Lewis plans more direct campaigning as well. She said the campaign would also include significant door-to-door canvassing during the summer.

“Honestly, my favorite thing to do is door-to-door canvassing. Walking the streets and knocking on doors and really getting to know people’s issues, their struggles and how to help them,” she said.

Lewis is glad she is avoiding a Democratic primary like the one she faced in 2018, defeating three other candidates.

“It was stressful and gave me a lot of experience, but I’m happy to avoid a primary this time around,” she said.

