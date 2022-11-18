Jim Wood ready to serve as Ward D council member

Waynesboro Ward D Councilman-elect Jim Wood learned Thursday morning that his path to serving four years had been cleared.

Incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter announced Wednesday night he would not ask the Circuit Court for a recount of his narrow 17-vote loss to Wood last week.

“I think I proved if you put in the right amount of effort, it’s possible for anybody to do it,” said Wood, who first ran for Waynesboro City Council in 2020, losing to Terry Short, the at-large member.

It would seem the pressure is off now that he will serve the council district in the western portion of Waynesboro, but as Wood sees it, the pressure is on, starting now.

“There is the pressure to perform and to live up to the expectations of those who elected you,” he said.

During the several weeks left in 2022, Wood plans to embark on a crash course of further education about city government.

“I want to get to know the city administrators,” he said. “I want to sit down with the fire chief and the police chief.”

He said it is necessary to learn as much about city departments as possible before he takes office in January.

His top priorities for the city continue to be economic development and public safety. He said he wants to work to provide the best equipment and services to city departments.

And Wood said he wants to be transparent.

“I will be forthright,” he said. “This is the city of Waynesboro’s office.”

Although he will not make everyone happy with his decisions, he said he would take his role as a new member of Waynesboro City Council seriously.

“I will do my best," he said.