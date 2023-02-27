Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood was urged Monday night by two members of Waynesboro City Council to relinquish his vice mayor position, and by one member to resign.

The actions called for by the council came after Wood’s Facebook live comments earlier in February about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, calling him “Pete Buttplug.” Wood has since apologized to the council members and citizens of Waynesboro for his remarks, and admitted his comments were insensitive to Buttigieg. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a former presidential candidate, is openly gay.

But three council members opened Monday’s meeting with strong denouncements of Wood’s behavior.

Mayor Lana Willams said council members must be held to heightened standards and “treat everyone with compassion.” She said it would be in the city’s best interests if Wood gave up his vice mayor post. Williams had condemned Wood’s comments a week ago, saying they did not reflect the city, residents or the council.

Councilman Kenny Lee called Wood’s remarks “shocking” and an attack on the LGBTQ community.

“I ask him to relinquish the title of vice mayor. Mr. Wood’s comments are not representative of Waynesboro,” Lee said.

Councilman Terry Short went further.

“Like my colleagues, I am embarrassed and disappointed in his ugly and homophobic rhetoric,” Short said.

Short said Wood’s comments show a pattern of “divisive and hateful rhetoric.” Short said Wood’s remarks could undermine future federal and state grant opportunities for the city.

“I am asking you to prioritize our city, this council and all of its citizens,” Short said. “Do the right thing to support future economic prosperity and resign from city council.”

Short also said he had spoken with other council members in asking City Manager Mike Hamp to develop a Waynesboro City Council code of conduct during the next 60 days. Short said the code of conduct would be similar to a performance agreement.

Wood remained silent during the meeting and said he had no comment afterward. Many who spoke during Monday night’s meeting were critical of what Wood said, while others came to his defense, saying the comment did not reflect his character or what he could do for the city as a member of Waynesboro City Council. Elected to Ward D in November by 17 votes, Wood has only been in office a mere two months.

Locust Avenue resident Marsha Geiger thanked members of the council for their comments. She said the city faces many challenges and doesn't have "the time and energy” to deal with this controversy. “I recommend Mr. Wood resign,” she said.

Sharon Vanname of Waynesboro said Wood’s comments “are completely unacceptable and not the way we should treat people.” She applauded Short’s suggestion of a code of contact and said the controversy with Wood “is such a distraction for the work that needs to be done by council.”

Abby Edwards of Waynesboro said Wood “needs to come forward with an apology. He should have the courage and dignity to accept the mistake. If not, he should resign.”

Others tried to take a more measured view of what Wood said and offered a defense of him.

Dwight Williams, chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee and a close friend of Wood’s, said he had apologized. Williams noted the packed crowd at Monday night’s meeting was mostly “to divide.”

“Let’s move on and end this now,” Williams said. “Let’s talk about the fire station, housing and getting more money for the sheriff. That’s the important stuff.”

Tiffany Sensabaugh said she had read Wood’s apology.

“I care about what Jim can do,” she said in explaining that his experience in the military and the business world can benefit Waynesboro. She said Wood “has a love for Waynesboro.”

Jeremy Sloat, a city council candidate in Ward C last November, said Wood’s remarks were “flippant and careless. But I don’t believe he has hate in his heart.”