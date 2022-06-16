Juday leaving after five-plus years as Waynesboro’s planning director

Luke Juday had his work cut out of him when he became Waynesboro’s chief city planner in 2017.

The city needed to revise its comprehensive plan for development, a critical blueprint for mapping future growth and zoning decisions. And it was a time of transition. Waynesboro was no longer an industrial juggernaut with thriving manufacturing to fill city coffers. Questions of how the city could pivot toward the future were obvious.

“The 2017 comp plan was about defining who you are,” Juday said.

The community outreach for comp plan development involved “a lot of people not generally engaged in government,” Juday recalled. A comp plan steering committee helped facilitate small group conversations across the city. There was also work with a consultant CZB. The collaboration resulted in a plan that had among its goals improving the city’s quality of life. There was also a goal of boosting Waynesboro’s housing stock and upgrading the existing housing.

As he prepares to leave the city as director of community development the end of this month, Juday can see progress.

“The city is better as a whole,” he said. The improved quality of life shows in the continued expansion of the South River Greenway and plans for a new park, Sunset Park, in a former city landfill. Juday credits Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones with resourceful efforts in accomplishing the quality of life gains.

About 130 housing units were built in Waynesboro in 2021, and many more are under construction or planned.

As Juday sees it, the city’s emphasis on recreation is playing to a natural strength. The work ahead for Juday’s successor and other city leaders is Waynesboro being a place “where people want to be.” And despite the city’s gains, Waynesboro is a community where only 20 percent of the workers in local businesses live here.

There are challenges ahead. “How do we provide more affordable housing?” Juday said. He said the city has the capacity for more residential development. “We have to allow people to build housing and it must be affordable housing,” he said.

Juday is also encouraged by the potential vitality in the city’s downtown. Long-term plans call for the demolition of the former Leggett’s Building on Main Street and residential and commercial development in its place. The construction of the Virginia Museum of Natural History campus downtown will also boost tourism and the downtown economy.

With just those changes alone, Juday said, “you could gain painlessly and it would help the city, and make the downtown more active.”

Juday, 34, plans to take several months off. He will visit family living abroad and come back recharged for a new adventure at the end of this year.

“I have loved being here,” said Juday, who credits a strong organizational culture in city government with contributing to success. “There is solid leadership and the decisions make sense,” he said.

He said retired Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw and current Assistant City Manager for Operations Todd Wood have been mentors. “I have enjoyed working with Jim Shaw and Todd Wood. I have learned from them,” he said.

Wood said of Juday, “Luke has been one of the most talented planners I’ve worked with over my career. He has a grasp of the planning discipline way beyond his years and that talent and knowledge has served the city well during his tenure. I know that he will be successful in whatever endeavor he takes up next.”