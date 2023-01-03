Lana Williams becomes Waynesboro’s first female mayor

Lana Williams made history in Waynesboro on Tuesday morning when she was voted the first female mayor in the city’s history.

Williams, the Ward A council member, had served as vice mayor since she was elected in 2020. She earned the title of mayor by a 4-1 council vote Tuesday morning.

“It’s a great honor to represent Waynesboro. I’m humbled to be the first woman to lead the city in this position,” said Williams. Williams’ husband, Tim, previously served on Waynesboro City Council and served as the city’s mayor from 2008 to 2010.

The council is expected to hammer out city priorities during a council retreat in early February. Williams said one of the considerations is progress on the city’s industrial park, Nature’s Crossing Technology Center.

Nature’s Crossing is located off exit 96 of Interstate 64 in Waynesboro. When all of the infrastructure for the 170-acre industrial park is complete, it is expected to attract manufacturing.

Selected vice mayor at Tuesday’s council organization meeting was Jim Wood, the newly elected Ward D council member. Wood also was voted to the position by a 4-1 vote.

Councilman Terry Short cast the two “no” votes at Tuesday’s meeting against Williams and Wood.

Wood said, “I appreciate the council’s faith in Lana and me for leadership.”

Wood said he would continue emphasizing economic development and police staffing for the city. But he said priorities for Waynesboro should come into clearer focus at the February council retreat.

Wood thinks the new version of Waynesboro City Council will be effective.

“I think this council will work well together,” he said. “I think this will be a smooth-working council.”

The other new member of council participating in his first meeting Tuesday was Ward C member Kenny Lee. Lee is succeeding Bobby Henderson in Ward C.