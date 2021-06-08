 Skip to main content
Less than 3% of Augusta County voters turned out in primary
Less than 3% of Augusta County voters turned out in primary

With the Republican candidate already decided and many others deciding to vote early, turnout in Augusta County for the Democratic Party primary was low.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe won the overwhelming majority of the vote with all precincts reporting, with 66% of the county’s voters choosing him to head the party as gubernatorial candidate against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Jennifer Carroll Foy took 20% of the vote, while Jennifer McClellan secured 9%. Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax were the lowest finishers, with four and 2% respectively.

In the crowded lieutenant governor race, the county chose Sam Rasoul, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Rasoul gathered 42% of the votes with 615. Hala Ayala finished in second place with 24% of the vote.

Augusta County convincingly chose Mark Herring for attorney general over Jerrauld Jones. Herring received 1,011 votes to Jones’ 476.

The winners of Tuesday’s elections on the statewide level will face off against the Republican candidates of Youngkin, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares for attorney general in November.

On the Republican side of voting, the Virginia House of Delegates primary for the 24th district was up for grabs with incumbent Ronnie Campbell facing off against military veteran Mark Reed. Campbell received 381 votes to Reed’s 33 with all precincts reporting.

Around 2.5% of Augusta County’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s elections.

