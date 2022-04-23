Local biking coalition supports Sunset Park project

Randall Wolf believed in the Sunset Park project from its inception.

Wolf is an Augusta County resident and a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition. He took a tour of the park site in Waynesboro several years ago.

“It (Sunset Park) presented tremendous opportunities for hiking, biking and dog walking,” he said.

Wolf and the coalition have worked to obtain grants for the project, including one from the International Mountain Biking Association. The grant offers a design team that can design hiking and biking trails in the 107-acre park site.

The design team from the IMBA has spent this past week working at the Sunset Park site and designed more than four miles of hiking and biking trails, according to Wolf. He estimates about a third of the designed trails would have handicapped access.

Wolf plans to speak about Sunset Park at Monday night’s Waynesboro City Council meeting where final consideration of the project will be considered.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for people to walk and bike to and get really outdoors in a quick fashion,” Wolf said.

Should Sunset Park be approved Wolf said “anybody will be able to walk into this park and feel comfortable.”

