Mental health, obesity, and healthcare among Waynesboro's top health issues

FISHERSVILLE — A recent health survey results showed the city of Waynesboro as one of the high percentages for “major problems” in mental health and nutrition, physical activity and weight.

Augusta Health presented its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment survey results Wednesday. A total of 756 community members were surveyed in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, with 170 community members surveyed in the city of Waynesboro. The survey had over 100 items, along with a 20 to 25 minute interview.

The top two area of needs were mental health by 78.4% of responses in the Valley, as well as nutrition, physical activity and weight by 61.3%.

Individuals that have experienced “fair” or “poor” mental health in the area by 21.5%, compared to the 2019 CHNA’s results of 17.7%. Adults also have experienced symptoms of chronic depression by 40.5%, as of this year, as well as a depressive disorder by 28.6%.

“So, regardless of any diagnosis, these people indicated that they’ve had two or more years in their lives where they felt sad or depressed at most days, even if they felt okay sometimes” said Bruce Lockwood, vice president of Professional Research Consultant.

According to the survey, women, younger adults and communities of color pose a greater risk of developing depression or poor mental health, Lockwood said, adding 29% of Waynesboro adults are receiving mental health treatment.

“Either by taking a medication or by getting some type of counseling or therapy,” he said. “A little bit below, but similar to what we saw in 2019, certainly higher than what we saw in 2016.”

About 20% of community members in Waynesboro said that they’ve experienced “fair” or “poor” health overall. The total significant demographics’ responses in the Valley tend to fall under the low income individuals by 28.3% and individuals above 65 years old by 24%, which the rate is three times higher than families with higher incomes.

“We see significant variation within demographics and certainly, there’s a significant difference by age, as you might expect,” Lockwood said. “As we get older, that ‘fair’ ‘poor’ response tends to increase, but where we see a more sharp contrast is by income level.”

In fact, 27.4% individuals in the Valley said they couldn’t get medical care in the past year because they were unable to get a doctor’s appointment when needed, while 16% could not find a doctor. Around 51.8% in the area who have these barriers happened to be low-income, while 53.4% also happened to be women.

Other barriers would be prescription and doctor visits costs, lack of transportation, and language and culture barriers. Totaling these barriers would be 45.8% of adults in the area.

“So, it really is a significant case of a population that is dealing with access barriers,” Lockwood said. “That’s higher than what we see nationally.”

Obesity is another big health problem in Waynesboro, with 69.1% responding they are overweight, 35.5% of which are obese. In Augusta County, 74.6% of people surveyed said they were overweight with 45.3 of them obese.

“If we look at the demographics, one of the disparities are that we see it higher in adults in the 40 to 60 age groups, also higher in communities of color,” Lockwood said.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death, followed by cancer, in the Valley. Waynesboro at 88.1% in presenting one or more cardiovascular risks or behaviors. This is a slight increase from 2019 by 87% to 88.4%.

“Not variation here within the individual communities and not a lot changed overtime,” Lockwood also said.

One of the factors that could be affecting the lack of nutrition and physical activity would be food insecurity. Food insecurity has been a long time issue for the Valley, especially for women, adults under 65 and low-income residents at 46.5%. Waynesboro reported to have the highest food insecurity percentage by 26% this past year. Meeting the physical activity recommendations for Waynesboro is 16.1%, with the totaling decrease from 20.4% in 2019 to 14.4% this year.

Despite the recent increase of health problems over the past three years, Lockwood said the data has seen some improvements on accessibility to healthcare like transportation.

“Transportation was less impactful than in the past surveys,” he said. “Some of it is positive, some of it is negative, and some of it is fairly neutral.”