Merritt Hale faces daunting odds in opposing incumbent Ben Cline

Merritt Hale was not planning on a career in politics.

But when his father developed a degenerative brain condition, Hale was confronted with “how awful the VA (Veterans Administration) and the healthcare system are.”

So in January, the former Naval officer and current systems engineer for a defense contractor became a Republican candidate for the 6th District congressional seat now held by two-term incumbent Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

He is pointing towards a June 21 primary against Cline. Hale lacks the six-figure war chest of the incumbent, and is using social media and a spare campaign of door knocking and other events across the sprawling district that stretches from the northern Shenandoah Valley to Roanoke. Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County are all part of the district.

“Once people hear our message, they are very supportive. The challenge is getting out and talking to as many people as possible,” said Hale, a Frederick County resident.

The message Hale has is one of being proactive, not reactive.

“It should be about public service not moving up the ladder. Do the job to the best of your abilities and move on,” said Hale, who is a proponent of term limits.

Hale also doesn’t want to toe the line just to remain in good standing with the GOP.

“I want to go in and change the system,” he said. “It’s a real problem when people are afraid to say something because they are concerned about their standing in the party.”

Hale, who spent four years in the Navy, disagrees with the strategy used on the war in Ukraine.

“Saying we won’t send troops emboldened Putin,” he said.

While he does not favor sending boots on the ground to Ukraine, Hale does think the United States should continue to provide Ukraine weapons needed to fend off Russia. To further his proactive message,

Working toward solutions that would help his constituents is what Hale wants to do. The current Washington culture is one he does not favor.

“We need critical thinkers in D.C. We have enough lawyers to sing a ship there,” said Hale, who would use his systems engineering training to analyze data and look for solutions.

He said Cline the incumbent has not introduced enough legislation, and he specifically criticized a Cline vote authorizing President Donald Trump to withdraw from NATO and a recent vote against the PAWS Act, a bill that would fund service dogs for veterans with post traumatic stress.

“I believe in small and efficient government,” Hale said. “Taking care of veterans does not violate that.”

Cline issued a statement regarding his agenda and election plans.

“Since arriving in Congress three years ago, I have fought for a stronger America and against Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda every step of the way,” Cline said in his statement. “Now with Joe Biden in office, the Democrats are pushing to open our borders, raise gas and food prices even higher, and impose their radical social policies on us and our children. If re-elected this fall, I will continue fighting for the people of the Sixth District and our shared common sense conservative values.”

At age 28, Hale is young enough to make more than one run for elective office. But it’s not about being a career politician.

“It’s creating that sense of urgency and new leadership to represent our constituents’ values,” he said. “I really want to convey that I am getting into this for the right reasons. The system is broken and I’m young. “

Hale has spent part of his campaign explaining sexual harassment charges that were brought while he was in the Navy. The Navy Times reported in 2019 that Hale was charged with nonconsensual sexual contact with a sailor and a soldier. The allegations included touching a sailor’s breast, kissing the neck of a soldier and touching the buttocks of at least one other victim.

Hale said on Friday that the charges were investigated and dismissed by the Navy in 2020.

“Anyone can bring charges,” said Hale, who said he retains the highest security clearance from the Navy.

