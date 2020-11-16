Mickey Mouse for President? Waynesboro sees more than 60 write-ins for Nov. 3 election

Waynesboro voters cast more than 60 write-ins ballots for President, Vice President, U.S. Senate and the 6th district House of Representatives during the Nov. 3 General Election.
Topping the list of well known write-in votes among city voters included Mickey Mouse, Jesus and Kanye West, according to a write-in certification list obtained through an open records request.
Some less well-known public figures also received votes in the General Election.
In Ward A, one write-in vote was cast for Kim Klacik. Klacik was the Republican nominee for Maryland's 7th congressional district in the April 2020 special election held after Elijah Cummings death, as well as the November 2020 election. However, she lost the election to Democratic nominee Kweisi Mfume, 72% to 28%.
In Ward B, four of 10 write-in votes were for Brian Carroll. Carroll is an American teacher who was running for president as the American Solidarity Party's nominee, but did not appear on official ballots.
Other write-ins in Ward B included Rocky De La Fuente, who was also not on official ballots but ran for president as the American Delta Party's nominee; Justin Amash, Michigan's 3rd district representative; Ben Sasse, Nebraska's Republican Senator; and James Mattis, former U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Support Local Journalism
The four write-in votes for President in Ward C went to Mickey Mouse, American rock guitarist Joe Walsh, Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Mickey Mouse and Jesus also received one vote each for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in Ward C.
Rapper Kanye West collected two votes in Ward D. West, who was attempting to run as an independent candidate for president, was officially ordered off Virginia ballots after the Supreme Court of Virginia denied West's appeal in September.
Several well-known political figures received votes for president out of the absentee ballots where a total of 21 write-ins were cast for president and vice president.
Green Party candidate for president Howie Hawkins received the most write-ins in the absentee group. Hawkins' name did not officially appear on the ballot, and he received 0.2% of overall votes in the U.S.
Romney picked up four more votes from absentee write-ins for president, and Carroll received one more. Former president George H.W. Bush, who died in 2018, received one vote. His son, former president George W. Bush, also received one vote.
Rounding out the absentee write-in votes are U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, former presidential hopeful John Kasich, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, and American artist and activist Vermin Supreme.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.