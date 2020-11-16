Mickey Mouse for President? Waynesboro sees more than 60 write-ins for Nov. 3 election

Waynesboro voters cast more than 60 write-ins ballots for President, Vice President, U.S. Senate and the 6th district House of Representatives during the Nov. 3 General Election.

Topping the list of well known write-in votes among city voters included Mickey Mouse, Jesus and Kanye West, according to a write-in certification list obtained through an open records request.

Some less well-known public figures also received votes in the General Election.

In Ward A, one write-in vote was cast for Kim Klacik. Klacik was the Republican nominee for Maryland's 7th congressional district in the April 2020 special election held after Elijah Cummings death, as well as the November 2020 election. However, she lost the election to Democratic nominee Kweisi Mfume, 72% to 28%.

In Ward B, four of 10 write-in votes were for Brian Carroll. Carroll is an American teacher who was running for president as the American Solidarity Party's nominee, but did not appear on official ballots.

Other write-ins in Ward B included Rocky De La Fuente, who was also not on official ballots but ran for president as the American Delta Party's nominee; Justin Amash, Michigan's 3rd district representative; Ben Sasse, Nebraska's Republican Senator; and James Mattis, former U.S. Secretary of Defense.

