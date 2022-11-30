Momentum builds for Waynesboro West End fire station

A decade and a half ago, Waynesboro voters said “yes’’ in a city referendum to the construction of a fire station in the city’s West End.

A national recession followed the yes vote, and in the years since, little movement had taken place on the project while the West End continued to grow. The city’s West End includes the Pelham neighborhood, commercial developments such as the Waynesboro Town Center and the Windigrove area. And the city has continued to battle fires citywide from its lone station on Broad Street downtown.

Now, the city is stepping up to make the West End project happen. Waynesboro has a contract for two parcels of land on Osage Lane just off Lew DeWitt Boulevard midway between the intersections of West Main Street and Rosser Avenue. The 2.5 acres of land carry a cost of just over $1.070 million. Waynesboro City Council is expected to approve the purchase of the land at its Dec. 12 meeting.

And on Monday night, Waynesboro City Council began the process of transferring more than $3,7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the city’s capital improvements fund to pay for the project. The city already had $2 million in reserve for the fire station.

While the final station could be two to three years before starting operation, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said the latest developments “are progress.”

“This will be an increased enhancement to the West End,” he said.

Hamp outlined the urgent need for the fire station in a recent memo to the city’s Planning Commission. Hamp told commission members that the fire department’s response time to fires in the West End was only meeting the National Fire Protection Association minimum requirement 35 percent of the time. The minimum requirement is 5 minutes, 20 seconds.

Hamp further said the goal with a new fire station in the West End would be meeting the response time goal 90 percent of the time.

A study by the city of Waynesboro found that it is the only city of its size (population 22,250) in the commonwealth of Virginia operating with one fire station. Hamp said the addition of a second fire station would “bring us into a modern and contemporary model for service.”

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said he is grateful to his colleagues on council for committing to the West End Fire Station.

“We can’t push things to the backs of future generations,” Short said.

He said strategic planning by the city has meant that the new fire station would be funded “without incurring debt and raising taxes.”

The need for the new fire station was made clearer by the pandemic, which pointed out the importance of keeping the city’s first responders safe. But Short said recent Waynesboro City Council retreats had also centered on “setting some of the recovery (American Rescue Plan) funds aside for the West End Fire Station.”

Hamp said it is possible the city could need some additional funding for the final costs of the new station. But he said there would not be a need for additional staffing. He said the city is exploring adding firefighting staff “independent of the new station.”