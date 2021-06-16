More than half of Waynesboro residents have been vaccinated

The eight ordinances adopted included “$1,273,198 in CARES Act supplemental relief funding to the school funds, $654,000 in interest to the Bond Fund for the 2018A Renovation bond to the bond fund, $350,000 in CARES Act funding to the school funds, $73,361 in federal Adult Literacy Grant Funding to the school funds, $29,000 in additional state funds for Officer Recruitment and Retention to the general fund, $7,000 in the Mental Health Development Grant to the school funds, $2,150 in miscellaneous Donations for the Parks and Recreation Department to the general fund, and finally, $605 in Miscellaneous Donations and recovered cost for the Police Department to the general fund.”

Council member Terry Short Jr. said the progress with the city’s budget is exciting and allows Waynesboro to move forward with new projects. One of the biggest includes the new fire substation due to be located in the city’s west end.

“So we don’t lose any momentum on getting the fire substation up and going, why wait until July 1?” said Short, stating an exact location for the new facility is still not yet known.

Another new update from the recently passed budget is the 3% pay raise city employees will soon begin to receive shortly after the beginning of the new upcoming fiscal year — another result of the approved budget plan from last month.