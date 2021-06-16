More than half of Waynesboro residents have been vaccinated

The Waynesboro City Council returned to the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building downtown for the first time in 2021 in the council’s second-to-last meeting of the fiscal year.
Among numerous issues covered, a COVID-19 update was among the first addressed, with council member Sam Hostetter of Ward D discussing case numbers in the city.
“Waynesboro, in the last week and a half, has had numerous days with zero identified cases,” Hostetter said. “That is great development.”
Hostetter continued by saying that, according to the numbers provided by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), “just above 50%” of Waynesboro residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve got a long way to go to get more of the community vaccinated,” said Hostetter, who encouraged those who have yet to receive the vaccine to seek it out. “Many of the pharmacies have it and many doctors’ offices now have it, as well.”
Immediately following, Mayor Bobby Henderson further announced Juneteenth — a day celebrated yearly on June 19 to honor African American heritage and to commemorate the abolishment of slavery in the United States — would be recognized and officially celebrated in Waynesboro this year.
The celebration of the end of slavery in America was something “every American should stand tall and be proud of," Henderson said.
“It’s just a great event,” Henderson said. “The end of slavery — why wouldn’t you support something like that?”
An official Juneteenth event will be held Saturday in the pavilion at Constitution Park.
With the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year passed back on May 24, a public hearing was held next concerning various budget ordinances, represented by Items 10 and 11 of 17 from the meeting’s agenda for the city, respectively.
Item 10 contained six subsections of city ordinances, but was carried over and will be discussed at the council’s next meeting. Some of the following ordinances introduced included “$1,164,585 of assigned fund balance to the General Fund to transfer to the Capital Improvements Fund for the FY2022 Capital Investment, $753,838 of unassigned fund balance to the General Fund to transfer to the Capital Improvements Fund for the FY2022 Capital Investment Program, and $502,084 to the School Operating Fund that was transferred from the General Fund,” among others.
Waynesboro Director of Finance Cameron McCormick further explained.
“Item 10 was mostly to adopt the remainder of the Capital plan from [the] FY22 budget,” he said. “Item 11 was to adopt grants that we’d gotten and the schools have gotten.”
Because Item 10 and the ordinances under it were related to the city’s fund balance, McCormick said it’s procedural for it to undergo two readings before passing. Item 11, however, was passed Monday in a unanimous 5-0 vote by the council.
The eight ordinances adopted included “$1,273,198 in CARES Act supplemental relief funding to the school funds, $654,000 in interest to the Bond Fund for the 2018A Renovation bond to the bond fund, $350,000 in CARES Act funding to the school funds, $73,361 in federal Adult Literacy Grant Funding to the school funds, $29,000 in additional state funds for Officer Recruitment and Retention to the general fund, $7,000 in the Mental Health Development Grant to the school funds, $2,150 in miscellaneous Donations for the Parks and Recreation Department to the general fund, and finally, $605 in Miscellaneous Donations and recovered cost for the Police Department to the general fund.”
Council member Terry Short Jr. said the progress with the city’s budget is exciting and allows Waynesboro to move forward with new projects. One of the biggest includes the new fire substation due to be located in the city’s west end.
“So we don’t lose any momentum on getting the fire substation up and going, why wait until July 1?” said Short, stating an exact location for the new facility is still not yet known.
Another new update from the recently passed budget is the 3% pay raise city employees will soon begin to receive shortly after the beginning of the new upcoming fiscal year — another result of the approved budget plan from last month.
With COVID cases on the decline, public events returning and the budget passed with new plans being put in effect, Short said progress in the city can be seen.