Political newcomers vie for Waynesboro’s Ward C seat

Waynesboro’s Ward C is one of the city’s most diverse areas, spanning from the historic Port Republic Road neighborhood to the rapidly developing Hopeman Parkway area where new housing is sprouting up.

Two political newcomers, Waynesboro native and 28-year Air Force veteran Kenny Lee, 59, and local business owner Jeremy Sloat, 38, are vying for the seat in the Nov. 8 election. The winner will succeed current Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson next year.

Both candidates filed in the spring, and have spent months going door-to-door listening to voters. The core services of city government such as public safety and education are at the top of each candidate’s list of priorities if elected.

Lee said police staffing is a big concern. The Waynesboro Police Department is 11 short of the 49-member staffing it has budgeted.

“I would like to see the police department fully staffed and remain competitive so we keep and grow those officers in three to five years,” said Lee, who also wants to make sure city workers are retained.

Staffing the police department and keeping taxes as low as possible are priorities for Sloat.

Sloat said his campaigning has told him that the “closer you get to the (South) River” the greater the concerns about crime. He has heard stories of drugs and a higher concentration of theft nearer the river

“For me, the police department is the number one priority,” Sloat said. He said it is not only a question of safety and security, but one of being able to dispatch officers to accident scenes and remain there as long as needed.

But as Sloat has campaigned along Hopeman Parkway, he hears worries about real estate and personal property taxes. New homeowners are worried about their assessments in such places as Anna Marie Estates and Evershire. “When you are changing mortgage payments to another $60 a month, that’s tight for some,” he said.

Lee said K-12 education in Waynesboro is very important, and he said it is not just about the curriculum for students. “We want to make sure the structures are safe and allow for a great learning experience,” Lee said. Lee is primarily a product of the Waynesboro Schools, having attended elementary, middle and high school in the city. He also holds a B.S. degree from Bellevue University in Omaha, Neb.

Sloat is the owner of Industrial Machine Works, a machine shop in Waynesboro with 30 employees. When it comes to education, Sloat said he wants to assure that the city has a well-trained workforce to offer the needed labor for new industry.

If elected, he would like to work with the Waynesboro Schools, community organizations and local industry to improve local workforce readiness.

“When we have the opportunity for big industry I want us to be ready,” Sloat said.

Both candidates have found first-time campaigning in Ward C eye-opening.

Lee, lives in the Port Republic Road area, but has explored the ward thoroughly. “Evershire and Anna Marie are not the traditional Ward C and I wanted to make to make sure I did some campaigning there,” he said.

If elected, Lee said “my job is to take care of all Ward C.” With that in mind, he is aware of a recent study and efforts to revitalize the Port Republic Road neighborhood. “I attended the workshops as Kenny Lee the citizen,” he said of revitalization workshops in the spring involving Port Republic residents. He is hopeful through grants that “they will be able take advantage” of the suggested improvements to the neighborhood.

Sloat is a married father of four young children. He moved to Waynesboro in 2006 after having been born and raised in Baltimore.

“I’m invested in the city of Waynesboro and the future. Waynesboro has allowed me personally and my family to create a life and become more successful. I want that opportunity for my kids and everyone else," he said.