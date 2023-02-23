The list of potential upgrades to Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood are numerous and contained in an action plan Waynesboro City Council adopted late last year.

One of the ways to help accomplish some of the revitalizations of the city’s oldest and most historic African American neighborhood can come from the city’s annual federal Community Development Block Grant monies.

Residents of the neighborhood are asked to come to the Rosenwald Community Center next Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to offer ways funds from the half-century federal program can be used.

City Planner Alisande Tombarge said the city’s Community Development department wants to hear from Port Republic Road residents about “what we can do with the restricted nature of the funds.” CDBG funds must be used to benefit one of three national objectives that include the benefit of low- and moderate-income persons, the prevention and elimination of slums and blight, or meeting needs that have an urgency, such as disaster relief.

Waynesboro received about $187,530 in CDBG funds in 2022, and $15,000 was pledged to help with the action plan to revitalize Port Republic Road. Tombarge said the city expects to hear about its CDBG allocation for 2023 soon.

“We would like to see what we can do in the neighborhood,” Tombarge said.

The action plan, developed with the help of a consultant and the Port Republic Road Historical & Community Association, identified significant preservation goals, reinvestment and quality of life.

Jeanie McCutcheon, vice president of the historical association and co-owner of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home, said signage that could point visitors to the neighborhood would be one crucial step. Another would be a digital pamphlet describing “who lives there and who lived there.” McCutcheon said the pamphlet would guide visitors.

McCutcheon said it is essential to hear from current Port Republic Road residents and past ones moving forward.

“We want people who have moved away to offer some input,” she said.

A trip through the neighborhood shows some positive signs of prior CDBG funds. For example, the Rosenwald Community Center has a new outdoor basketball court that was funded with CDBG funds from a couple of years ago, Tombarge said.

The Port Republic Road neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is north of downtown Waynesboro and close to the South River. After the Civil War, African Americans settled in the neighborhood, which has such iconic buildings at Shiloh Baptist Church.