Protesters tell Augusta County supervisors they want deputies to wear body cameras

“If I thought the sheriff, or Augusta County, was racist, I wouldn’t be here,” Graves said. “The sheriff has a lot on his plate, and he does a lot for us. I won’t speak on what I don’t know, but what I will tell the board and this community is that the sheriff is a good man. He’s done a lot for my family, and he’s done a lot for this community. I am not going to sit by and watch people call him a liar.”

Deputies never know what they are walking into when responding to a call and are constantly putting their lives on the line to ensure everyone in the community is safe, Graves said.

“There’s nothing more a cop hates than a bad cop,” he said. “We will make sure if we have any that they’re gone.”

At the May 26 meeting, Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter took issue with a Facebook post by Smith where he said the board had denied funding for body cameras. Carter said the statement was misleading as the board had never voted on the subject since her election.

Smith responded with a public post showcasing the budget requests, in which body cameras were included every year since 2018.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber said the board could not address the issue until next year’s budget.

